Review hearing rule court
date slated for Dec. 30
Sixteen days after the arrest of Blake Thomas Maloney for an alleged triple homicide that killed his brother, father and mother in a Farmington townhome, a review hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 14.
Maloney, 26, is still in custody at Dakota County Jail in Hastings.
He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder "with intent, not premediated" by the Dakota County Attorney's Office in connection with an Oct. 27 triple homicide.
Maloney, 26, was charged in connection to the incident when he allegedly killed three family members - his mother, Tracy Maloney, 55, of Lakeville; his father, Jack Maloney, 55, of Farmington; and his brother, Scott Maloney, 23, of Farmington.
A review hearing is a competency process that will assess whether or not Blake Maloney understands the court process and is able to participate in his own defense.
Blake Maloney has been assigned a public defender attorney, Sean Rinehart, according to Dakota County Court records.
Bail was set at $2 million without conditions ($1.5 million with conditions) by Dakota County District Court Judge Kathryn Messerich.
Another court date is slated for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30, at Dakota County Courthouse in Hastings where there is a scheduled review hearing rule.
