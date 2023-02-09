The new city of Empire will host its first City Council and mayoral election Tuesday, Feb. 14 with three candidates running for mayor and four candidates in an uncontested race for four open seats on the council.
The special election polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Empire Public Works Building, 2577 Vermillion River Trail, Farmington.
The three Empire residents running for mayor are: Tanya Borchardt, Elizabeth Sweet Haas and Trent Larson. The term for mayor is two years.
Trent Larson
Age: 57
Family: My wife Gina and I have two children and soon to have three grandchildren
Occupation: Retired from owning two businesses, Goodyear retail stores in Owatonna and Inver Grove Heights locations
Education: Some college and studied management
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I have served 13 years on the Empire Planning Commission, and I served for 20 years on the Farmington Fire Department as an EMT and firefighter. I also volunteered as a hockey coach for years when children were in school.
Why should people vote for you?
I have 13 years serving on the Planning Commission and I have the knowledge required that the mayor will need for the continued growth of our great city.
What are the major issues facing Empire and how would you address them?
I think Empire’s future is tricky with the development that is coming. There is a lot of infrastructure we have to plan for in terms of water and sewer districts and infrastructure for new development, and we have to plan for the future. We will have to plan for a water treatment plant to treat our water and we are saving for that and we need to continue saving. We have $2.5 million in road improvements that we have taken care of and planned for in the future.
What is your experience serving in a leadership position and how would your leadership style best serve Empire?
I am a people person. I served as a captain on the Farmington Fire Department. I was an employer and managed more than 40 employees and was responsible for household income of those 40 employees.
