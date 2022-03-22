Trader Joe’s opened its doors in Eagan to the company’s first south of the river store by offering customers a smaller footprint grocery market.
The store at 2065 Cliff Road sits at the end of the Emagine Eagan theater parking lot. It joins six other Twin Cities metro locations and about 530 stores in the U.S., mostly in the western United States.
Amanda Bearson, captain and manager at Eagan Trader Joe’s, said she is excited the store is open for eager customers, saying it has welcomed thousands of shoppers since doors opened Friday, March 18.
A grand opening featured music by south metro steel drum band the Pan Handlers, giveaways, and goodie bags, along with a festive balloon arch designed by local business owner Ann Dunn. The store also welcomed city dignitaries with a ribbon cutting.
“The staff are a true reflection of the neighborhood, and we are going to try to earn the right to be Eagan’s neighborhood Trader Joe’s,” Bearson said.
The grocery employs 70 to 80 crew members, Bearson said, and continues to seek staff to fill full- and part-time positions with flexible hours.
“Every Trader Joe’s gets to merchandise the store how they choose, and we plan that every store is unique to their neighborhood,” Bearson said.
This store displays commissioned artwork that highlights local parks and destinations south of the river.
The framed paintings feature images of the Minnesota Zoo, Lebanon Hills Regional Park, the Cedar Avenue bridge, the Milk Run at Buck Hill, and the Ames Center arts and entertainment venue.
At the entrance is a large framed mural painted by Glacier Hills Elementary School students in Eagan.
Trader Joe’s label products are GMO free with no artificial flavors or preservatives, no irradiation and BPA free in plastic packaged and canned foods.
“Our products are always trying to evolve with whatever the trends are,” Bearson said. “We are still getting to know our neighbors and what Eagan customers are most excited about.”
The grocery features fresh produce displayed to resemble a country market.
“We want to achieve that farmstand or farmers market feel over in our produce section, so we have a range of organic and conventional produce, and we deal directly with vendors to pass along the savings to our customers,” Bearson said.
The store sells USDA choice meats, including the popular fresh salmon that includes barbeque salmon designed to be grilled, she said.
Three top selling products include Mandarin chicken in the frozen section, the everything bagel seasoning and classic gingersnap cookies.
The bakery sells sweet and savory baked goods that are gluten-free, artisan specialties, sprouted breads, deli buns, and alternative and organic varieties.
The founder of Trader Joe’s Joe Coulombe sold the business in 1979 to Theo Albrecht, CEO of Aldi Nord. He parted ways with his brother who together ran the global German Aldi discount grocery stores that has many Minnesota locations.
Bearson added: “We are the first Trader Joe’s south of the river and we are super excited and welcome everyone to come on in.”
Trader Joe’s may open other south metro grocery stores in the future, Bearson said.
The store is open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Wine Shop is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
