Farmington voters awarded three open seats on Farmington School Board to three new comer candidates from a large pool of eight candidates who filed along with one organized write-in candidate.
Top candidates who won a seat on the Farmington 192 Independent School Board are: Melissa Gorman with 6,219 votes, Becky DeWilde with 5,693 votes, and Jessica “Maggie” Storlie who earned 4,749 votes. The three newly-elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member school board and will be sworn into office in January.
The remaining vote breakdown for the candidate pool is: David Barr (4,556 votes), Kelsey Jezierski (3,156 votes), Steven Tschetter (2,964 votes), Joe Fritz (2,889 votes) and Sue Tullar (1,352 votes). There were 611 write-in votes. Candidate Kristy Rhoades launched a last minute write-in campaign for school board.
The Farmington Public Schools teachers union Farmington Education Association endorsed three candidates: Gorman, Jezierski and Storlie. The FEA reported their members voted for those three candidates because they “support a collaborative relationship with parents, educators and our communities that is focused on supportive and effective schools for all.”
After the election results rolled in, all three candidates weighed in on a few questions.
As the top vote getter, Melissa Gorman said “I believe I was elected into this position because I bring a unique perspective to the board with my family dynamics. I am open and honest and willing to tackle the tough questions and do the work necessary to give our students the best education possible.”
When asked what challenges she looks forward to working, Gorman said, “I look forward to working on improving our overall low district testing scores which includes competency in the classroom. I would like to evaluate our bullying policies and create a safer environment for all students.”
Gorman added “I also want to do a deeper dive into our budget and financial situation. This area has its own challenges, but I am not afraid to learn more about the budget to ensure our students’ success isn’t impacted.”
DeWilde credits her win to working hard at campaigning and meeting District 192 residents.
“I was able to increase my personal visibility through yard signs, I met community groups of varying demographics and I knocked on doors.” DeWilde said she walked through local neighborhoods for upwards of 20 hours a week. “I met “fabulous people that I would have otherwise never reached,” she said.
“My values and vision align with the majority of our community members: let teachers teach the subjects, ensure that we are educating and not indoctrinating our learners, operate with integrity and transparency as a District toward the community and parents, and be fiscally accountable to our taxpayers,” DeWilde said.
“I am so grateful to be part of this community and sincerely thank all those who support me. Let’s keep the dialogue going; I want to keep listening to community perspectives,” DeWilde said. “As a team player, I look forward to collaborating to make the best decisions for our district students and community and I’m eager to address next strategies toward increasing overall test scores in our district, evaluating retention and creating a budget that doesn’t strain our taxpayers. This will be a huge learning curve and I promise to work hard, doing my best to face complex issues.”.
Storlie said, “I believe I was elected because I accurately represent the majority of our district that believe our school are innately good and that our educators are hard working and dedicated. We believe that our teachers are the most qualified to make decisions in education curriculum.”
Storlie said: “Our role as a community and school board are to support the needs of our educators and learners first and foremost, not pandering to special interest groups.”
When asked about the challenges ahead she looks forward to tacking on the school board, Storlie said, “It’s not particularly fun, but budget concerns will take center stage in the coming months. Like our neighboring districts, we are at risk for losing significant funding from the state, especially for our special education learners.”
Storlie said “It is imperative that we continue to push for adequate funding through our legislative partners. As a more personal and preferred goal, I would like to work to grow our local programs to engage non-educator professionals from the community to have a more active role with our students. We have the framework, we just need to recruit more partners and to identify more roles for them to support our educator team.”
