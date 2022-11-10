Farmington voters awarded three open seats on Farmington School Board to three new comer candidates from a large pool of eight candidates who filed along with one organized write-in candidate.

Top candidates who won a seat on the Farmington 192 Independent School Board are: Melissa Gorman with 6,219 votes, Becky DeWilde with 5,693 votes, and Jessica “Maggie” Storlie who earned 4,749 votes. The three newly-elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member school board and will be sworn into office in January.

