Three Farmington residents filed to run for two open seats on the City Council.
They are Council Member Nick Lien, former Council Member Terry Donnelly and small business owner Holly Bernatz.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm did not file for reelection.
Lien, who filed on Aug. 2, was appointed by the council in January to serve out the remainder of the term vacated by former Council Member Joy Pearson who stepped down due to work commitments.
“In the eight months that I’ve been in this position, I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of some big changes for the city, but more importantly, I’ve had the chance to meet hundreds of people around town, in the county, and even throughout the greater state and gain new perspectives about the place we all call home,” he said.
Lien said he has learned a lot and has enjoyed becoming a public servant and representing residents.
“I have loved and appreciated every minute of this job and it has been a privilege to serve the Farmington community. The support I’ve been given from my peers and many members of the community has been incredible,” Lien said.
Bernatz has been a Farmington resident since 2012. She is married to Scott Bernatz and they are raising two children, Ava, 16, and Grant, 13.
Bernatz served as a co-chair of the 2022 Dew Days summer festival. She was recently honored with a citizenship award for her Dew Days leadership.
When asked why she is running, Bernatz said: “I started serving in my church when I was in elementary school and I’ve never stopped. You can currently find me giving my time at our church, in international ministry, at our schools, and in our community with Support our Troops Haunted House Organization since 2013, Toys for Town (Art for Every Kid Initiative-2020), and with Dew Days 2019, 2021 and 2022.
“When the opportunity to serve as a City Council member for Farmington was presented, I jumped at the chance to give more. As a small business owner in Farmington, I feel that I’m in a unique position to understand both the needs and desires of our residents, as well as the needs of the business community and I believe that is valuable perspective to bring to the council, should I be elected,” Bernatz said.
“I am most excited to dive deeper into the goals and challenges our community faces as we continue on this trajectory of growth, and I look forward to collaborating with my peers to bring forward the best opportunities for our hometown,” she said.
Donnelly, a longtime former City Council member and Farmington School Board member, filed late afternoon on Aug. 16, the deadline day. He could not be reached for comment at press time.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
