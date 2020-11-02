Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted The Open Door with $5,620 to be able to provide more food to those in need.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide The Open Door with funding toward an electric pallet jack. The Open Door was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2009 and through their mission, “a fresh approach to ending local hunger through access to healthy food,” grew to provide fresh, healthy food to 7,000 low-income residents across Dakota County each month by the end of 2019. Six months into the COVID-19 crisis and its economic effects, this monthly number has nearly tripled to 18,000 clients a month. With a new electric pallet jack, The Open Door will be able to store, transport, and distribute more food more efficiently to individuals and families facing food insecurity.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. It supports programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – volunteer run domestic violence shelters, homeless programs in sparsely served remote corners of the state, inner city programs dedicated to serving the poorest among us, and hunger programs serving clientele with special needs. Their primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at www.oyh.org/grant-programs.
