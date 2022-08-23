Farmington resident Terry Donnelly withdrew his application to seek a Farmington City Council seat two days after filing on the deadline day.
Donnelly, a longtime former city council member, Farmington School Board member and candidate for mayor in 2020, filed to run for one of two open seats on Farmington City Council on Aug. 16, the deadline day.
Donnelly decided to withdraw his affidavit of candidacy two days later on the deadline day to withdraw citing his decision was based on health reasons. Donnelly is now recovering from three back surgeries, and he expects to work on 12 months of therapy to obtain a full recovery, he said.
"I am praying that I can return to doing the things I love - grandkids, farming and lake life in the summer of 2023," Donnelly said.
This Farmington City Council election will not be an official race on the fall Nov. 8 ballot since there are two open seats on Farmington City Council and only two candidates have filed.
Current Council Member Nick Lien formally filed his affidavit of candidacy. Lien was appointed by the council in January to serve out the remainder of the term vacated by former council member Joy Pearson who stepped down due to work commitments.
“In the eight months that I’ve been in this position, I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of some big changes for the city, but more importantly, I’ve had the chance to meet hundreds of people around town, in the county, and even throughout the greater state and gain new perspectives about the place we all call home,” he said.
Lien voiced he learned a lot and has enjoyed becoming a public servant and representing residents via his work on the council.
“I have loved and appreciated every minute of this job and it has been a privilege to serve the Farmington community. The support I’ve been given from my peers and many members of the community has been incredible, and I would be proud to represent you again as an elected council member,” Lien added.
Holly Bernatz, a small business owner in Farmington, filed to run for a seat. She has made a home in Farmington since 2012 with her husband Scott and they have two children, Ava, 16, and 13-year-old Grant. Bernatz served as a co-chair who led volunteers in the 2022 Dew Days summer festival. She was recently honored with a citizenship award for leadership in the well attended Dew Days festival.
When asked why she is running, Bernatz said “I started serving in my church when I was in elementary school and I’ve never stopped. You can currently find me giving my time at our church, in international ministry, at our schools, and in our community with Support our Troops Haunted House Organization since 2013, Toys for Town (Art for Every Kid Initiative-2020), and with Dew Days 2019, 2021, and 2022.”
“When the opportunity to serve as a city council member for Farmington was presented, I jumped at the chance to give more. As a small business owner in Farmington, I feel that I’m in a unique position to understand both the needs and desires of our residents, as well as the needs of the business community and I believe that is valuable perspective to bring to the council, should I be elected,” Bernatz said.
She added “I am most excited to dive deeper into the goals and challenges our community faces as we continue on this trajectory of growth, and I look forward to collaborating with my peers to bring forward the best opportunities for our hometown.”
