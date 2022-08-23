Farmington resident Terry Donnelly withdraws council application

Farmington resident Terry Donnelly withdrew his application to seek a Farmington City Council seat two days after filing on the deadline day. 

Donnelly, a longtime former city council member, Farmington School Board member and candidate for mayor in 2020, filed to run for one of two open seats on Farmington City Council on Aug. 16, the deadline day. 

