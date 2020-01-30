New Sociables, a nonprofit, nondenominational, social group for women living south of the Minnesota River, meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Monday of each month at Peace Church, 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan.
The next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 4, when the guest speaker will be Adam Lindquist – a Teddy Roosevelt impersonator, whose representation of the 28th president has won first place in a national competition in 2011, 2012, and 2013.
The organization welcomes women who are new to the area, newly retired, lost a spouse, or are interested in meeting new friends.
New Sociables sponsors many activities such as book clubs, card clubs, golfing, biking, crafts, tours, lunch adventures, plays, mahjongg, and community projects.
For more information, go to www.newsociables.com.
