The state of Minnesota partnered with the Minnesota Vikings on a new community vaccination event last week at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
Approximately 13,400 Johnson & Johnson doses were scheduled to be administered at TCO Performance Center to health care workers and adults 65 years of age or older as part of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program.
“This partnership with the Minnesota Vikings helps us move the ball down the field in the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. “This one-and-done vaccine is safe, highly effective, and helps us more quickly provide immunity to Minnesotans including to our courageous health care providers and vulnerable older neighbors.”
The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson on Feb. 27. FDA authorization comes after rigorous scientific and medical review.
“The TCO Performance Center event is another example of a growing vaccine network in Minnesota,” Walz said. “With more than 1.4 million doses administered to nearly 930,000 Minnesotans, broad community vaccination is in sight and a return to normalcy is within reach. We are looking forward to being in the stands for high school football under the Friday night lights, the Gophers dominating on Saturdays, and the Vikings winning on Sundays this fall. When vaccine supply from the federal government meets demand, partnerships like this with the Vikings will help push us over the goal line in the battle against COVID-19.”
The Eagan vaccination event joins five other community vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and St. Paul.
“While the 2021 football season is several months away, the Minnesota Vikings already have their first win, and by far their most important,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “This partnership gets us closer to ensuring every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they live. Thank you, Vikings, for being on Team Minnesota.”
The Eagan event follows the February milestone of more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered in Minnesota.
“We are proud to partner with the state of Minnesota to utilize Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center as a temporary COVID-19 vaccine site,” Vikings COO Andrew Miller said. “The opportunity to play a role in combating this virus continues to be a priority for the entire Vikings organization. We believe it’s important for all Minnesotans to get vaccinated, and we encourage everyone to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector in order to receive updates on vaccination eligibility and opportunities.”
“This effort to vaccinate our frontline staff and those 65 and over is crucial, and we’re excited to have this state vaccination event here in Eagan,” said Bonnie Brueshoff, Dakota County public health director.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,086,936 Minnesotans have received at least one doses and 602,623 have completed the vaccine series, as of March 7.
The state’s all-of-the-above approach to vaccine distribution bolsters the proven network of local health care providers, which is how most Minnesotans should expect to receive the vaccine once the federal government ramps up vaccine supply to meet demand.
Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccine/connector.
Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.
In addition to the Vaccine Connector, Minnesotans can search for local providers on the state’s vaccine finder map: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
