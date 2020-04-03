Fans asking for growlers, crowlers
Among many concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans of local taprooms are calling their favorite place for a beer to make sure they’re OK.
They hope their favorite small business can survive the shutdown long enough to have a big party once doors are reopened.
“We’ve seen a lot of regular supporters give us a call,” Union 32 Craft House’s Samantha Brown said. “Obviously not everybody is in a place to order food and pick up beer. Maybe they lost their job or they’re home under quarantine. But we’ve seen great support from the community. People are checking in with us to see if we’re OK, ordering food and buying gift cards.”
Bald Man Brewing’s Dan Jacobs has been humbled by the support.
“We’re going to make it through this,” Jacobs said. “The support has been a huge plus. Some places may not make it. It’s really sad. But, we’re going to have a big party when this is all done.”
Once doors were closed, like many restaurants, area taprooms took orders for takeout. They bottled up their popular brands into 64-ounce growlers (big jugs) and 32-ounce crowlers (big cans) and sold them via takeout.
Bald Man Brewing in Eagan also took up delivery when the “shelter in place” order came through last week, “which has gone real well actually,” Jacobs said.
But the situation has presented new challenges. There’s not enough bottles and cans to put the beer in.
“There’s a scarcity in growlers right now,” Jacobs said. “Thankfully our supplier had a big stock for us, but there’s an issue with crowlers for everybody.”
Jacobs said he’s heard other taprooms had to shut down because they ran out of ways to bottle the beer.
“There’s no crowlers available to purchase from suppliers in the U.S. at all right now.” Jacobs said. “Priorities really changed when this all hit.”
Many local favorites are still available via cans at local liquor stores, which were deemed “essential.”
But, due to liquor laws in Minnesota, local breweries can’t sell its own 12-ounce cans on site, only growlers and crowlers.
“It’s something we as brewers were hoping to change but right now the Minnesota Legislature is a little busy with more important things,” Jacobs said. “But other states, they can sell their own cans on site, but we’re one of two states that can’t.”
But beer isn’t the only local flavor residents are hoping to save.
Beyond its self-serve beer wall, Union 32 Craft House has popular menu items they made available via takeout.
“There are some local offices still open and still doing takeout lunches,” Brown said. “We’re finding ways to stay busy and help out.”
Brown said they’re also packing up bag lunches for The Open Door food pantry, which gives out free lunches to students.
Union 32 Craft House in Eagan offers up 32 local drink selections on its beer wall, including its own six in-house beers for pickup. Per its website, they allowing people to select any beer to purchase in a crowler or growler to enjoy at home.
Bald Man Brewing also offers Heggies Pizza for pickup orders.
The orders certainly help.
“It’s nothing like when we were open, but growlers are a big thing for us,” Jacobs said. “But everybody is hurting.”
One of the more painful hits for Bald Man has been the event space cancellations.
“We had to reschedule a lot of weddings,” Jacobs said. “But they’re making reservations for October and November. That’s a good sign.”
It’s hard to speculate when they’ll be able to open the taps back up to in-house patrons.
“I think everybody is a little worried, but we’re taking it day by day,” Brown said. “When we do open, we’re going to make sure were ready and make sure it’s safe.”
In the mean time, Bald Man has spent the time brewing up a few new recipes.
It’s “Hot Summer Night” beer that was brewed for the Minnesota State Fair is hitting cans soon, Jacobs said.
Andy Rogers can be reached at andy.rogers@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.