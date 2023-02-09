Tanya Borchardt runs for Empire mayor

The new city of Empire will host its first City Council and mayoral election Tuesday, Feb. 14 with three candidates running for mayor and four candidates in an uncontested race for four open seats on the council.
The special election polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Empire Public Works Building, 2577 Vermillion River Trail, Farmington.
The three Empire residents running for mayor are: Tanya Borchardt, Elizabeth Sweet Haas and Trent Larson. The term for mayor is two years.
Tanya Borchardt
Age: 38
Family: Husband is Bryan and I have four kids, Ahmi, Ronin, Thor and Knox along with many pets
Occupation: Homemaker
Education: Studied interior design
Why should people vote for you?
I am so proud of this community, and I am passionate about representing the people in Empire; bringing growth, positivity, and new voices into the fold. It’s a priority for me to honor who we are, while also inviting new ideas as we look ahead to where we’re going. As a parent in the community, I’m well versed in the needs and desires of our community members across generations. I believe I bring a unique balance of structure and innovation, compassion and discernment. I look forward to serving Empire with those gifts in mind.
What are the major issues facing Empire and how would you address them?
As we look at establishing ourselves as a city, the connection between the leadership and the rest of the community will be key. I look forward to serving as that connection and establishing cooperative partnerships. I want each of our community members to feel represented, and I want our community as a whole to establish itself among surrounding communities as the beautiful, vibrant and capable place that it is.
Live streaming of meetings, community outreach through social media, an updated and engaging website, and community centered events are just a few things I’d prioritize as mayor.
What is your experience serving in a leadership position and how would your leadership style best serve Empire?
I am a go getter with a passion for establishing connections of all kinds. I believe it’s important to consider all sides carefully before moving ahead with an agenda, and I pride myself on my ability to set my own desires aside in order to do so. My thoughtful, innovative and “find a way” mindset will serve Empire well as it looks toward the task of establishing itself as a town.
