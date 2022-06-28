Dakota County Library Summer Discovery program is underway and children and teens can sign up to receive a free book, according to Aimee Schreiber, youth services librarian at Dakota County Farmington Library.

Upcoming Summer Discovery library youth programming events: 

Tuesday, July 12 - Taiko Drumming performs at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington 

Wednesday, Aug. 17 - The Rosie Posies children's band entertains at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington 

Early Child and Family Education provides crafts and activities after each performance.

Lego Club - offered monthly this summer on Monday afternoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, July 25 and Aug. 22. The club offers a new building challenge each month like constructing bridges, a bucket challenge and building dinosaurs

Move and Groove - 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lake Julia Park - Kids Dance Party with shaker eggs, scarves and bubbles

Twin Cities PBS - Hero Elementary Event - 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington - This special family event will bring popular children's educational TV show characters to town along with STEM activity stations, snacks and costumed character appearance

