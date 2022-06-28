Aimee Schreiber, youth services librarian at Farmington Library, led the Story Trails at the Prairie View Park in Farmington June 24 that offered a small craft and an outdoor venue to enjoy a storybook while taking a walk along a park trail.
Mackenzie Vanderbeek of Apple Valley brought her son, Atlas, 2, and her daughter, 1-year-old Mara, into Farmington to enjoy Story Trails at Prairie View Park.
Children were invited to make a small personalized craft at Story Trails in Prairie View Park in Farmington.
Dakota County Library Summer Discovery program is underway and children and teens can sign up to receive a free book, according to Aimee Schreiber, youth services librarian at Dakota County Farmington Library.
Tuesday, July 12 - Taiko Drumming performs at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington
Wednesday, Aug. 17 - The Rosie Posies children's band entertains at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington
Early Child and Family Education provides crafts and activities after each performance.
Lego Club - offered monthly this summer on Monday afternoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, July 25 and Aug. 22. The club offers a new building challenge each month like constructing bridges, a bucket challenge and building dinosaurs
Move and Groove - 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lake Julia Park - Kids Dance Party with shaker eggs, scarves and bubbles
Twin Cities PBS - Hero Elementary Event - 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington - This special family event will bring popular children's educational TV show characters to town along with STEM activity stations, snacks and costumed character appearance
