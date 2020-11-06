The Official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program will be held virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/VeteransDay2020. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) invites all Minnesotans to celebrate and honor all veterans who have served our state and country.
“While we are unable to gather in person this year, the importance of recognizing Minnesota’s veterans for their service and sacrifice has not diminished,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “We encourage all Minnesotans to take a moment to thank the veterans in their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy.”
The recorded program will include music and remarks from:
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
- Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke
- Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke
- Members of the Minnesota congressional delegation
- Todd Kemery, chair of the Minnesota Commanders’ Task Force
- MDVA employees
- 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band
The program will be hosted by U.S Army Gulf War Veteran and WCCO-TV reporter Reg Chapman.
MDVA reminds Minnesota veterans financially impacted by COVID-19 to consider applying for one of three COVID Relief Grants. In March, MDVA was allocated $6.2 million in state funding to assist veterans via the Disaster Relief Grant, the Special Needs Grant or the Distance Learning Support Grant. For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
