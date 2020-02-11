Baton twirlers from Eagan, Rosemount and Farmington won several events at the Minnesota State Championships Jan. 25 at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School.
In the team division, Dance-Twirl Minnesota placed first in the senior age group division, junior age group division and pre-teen age group division.
The following youth from the south metro won their division at the competition: Emma Veldhuis of Eagan; Sophie Seegar of Farmington; Maren Powell of Rosemount; Kate Auger of Farmington; Abigail Kruck of Rosemount; Jocelyn Byrnes of Farmington; Ally Auger of Farmington; Eleanor Theis of Eagan; and Katie McCoy of Eagan.
Winners in the elite category have qualified for the National Championships held at Notre Dame University in July.
Twirlers competed in individual events that included one-baton, two-baton and three-baton events along with team events.
The competition attracted more than 30 twirlers with judging staff from South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
