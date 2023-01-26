High density housing could fill growing need,
demand for workforce housing
The Eagan City Council heard a proposal to turn Sonesta Suites Hotel into high-density apartments that could fulfill a growing need in Dakota County for affordable, workforce housing units.
Asaf Fligelman, a developer with Churchwick Partners LLC and CWP Eagan LLC, presented a proposal during the Jan. 10 council work session.
“With affordable housing needs in the city of Eagan ever growing, the city needs private sector players to help provide housing that is multi-generational, multi-cultural and available to all households at all stages of the life cycle,” Fligelman said.
The current extended stay hotel at 3040 Eagandale Place has 16 buildings with 90 studio and 30 two-bedroom rooms. The property, located next door to the modern Lemay Lake Apartments, is close to public transportation and Lone Oak Bar & Grill.
The garden style apartments were built more than 30 years ago and are not designed for today’s hotel operations, Fligelman said.
“It is great as an apartment building and is less functional as a hotel,” he added. “I stumbled into hotels post pandemic and recognize this opportunity and our partners are invested in the operations, and there is definitely a need for workforce housing and affordable housing.”
Demand for housing
The council listened to the proposal, asked questions and took no action. The current proposal would not require a financial investment from the city or Dakota County.
Fligelman said he has talked with Dakota County and said the county prefers he turn the property into multi-family before entering into talks about affordable housing.
“CDA (Community Development Agency) is a very competitive process to get Dakota County to support projects, but I don’t think it would be too rash of me to say that they are very supportive of this project and they understand that I don’t necessarily need the financing from them for this work,” Fligelman said.
There is a 60-week waiting list for individuals seeking workforce or affordable rental housing in Dakota County, Fligelman said.
This property served as rental apartments in the past.
The hotel rooms have an open concept interior with second story loft spaces, 20-foot ceilings and galley kitchens. The apartment units would come fully furnished to give a luxurious feel, he said, in a compact space.
Churchwick Partners LLC manages 1,500 units in the New York City area that offer large workforce housing stock, he said, but does not operate such unit in Minnesota.
“I grew up not having anything and the community helped to raise my family when I was growing up and I have been fortunate enough to be successful, and I think this is a unique opportunity in Eagan and other cities to give back and to support communities,” Fligelman said.
Rental housing prices are up 30% in Dakota County since 2019, Fligelman said.
“There are great people who have been priced out of the housing stock and as a country we have not done a great job finding affordable housing,” he added.
Council review
Council members were generally interested in the concept of turning the hotel into apartments.
Council Member Mike Supina said Eagan’s land is built out, for the most part.
“You have a bunch of properties that are obsolete, may become blighted or an eyesore unless the city gets creative in how it gets redeveloped,” Supina said. “I love the creativity here and how it is getting redeveloped.”
He said the council needs to be open to ideas like this.
“You make a compelling case for the necessity of reusing the property that will over time devaluate from a property tax base, and it is not necessarily apartments I envisioned in my head,” Maguire said.
“I think the concept is interesting and I am intrigued by the property tax numbers you talk about, but the public service demand numbers that you talk about as well and I think that is compelling,” Maguire said.
Years ago, the property for Sonesta Suites was zoned for high-density residential.
Council member Gary Hansen said: “If we (the council) are really serious about meeting our affordable housing goals in Eagan, I think we have to think outside the box.”
Council members had concerns about the site not having enough parking. Among the options considered were adding carports and taking out a building to create more parking space.
Eagan City Planner Mike Schultz said the first step for the project would be an application for Comprehensive Plan amendment change. Then it would be directed to Planning Commission before going to the council for review.
If the amendment change was supported by the council, it would be forwarded to the Metropolitan Council for approval.
