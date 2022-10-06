Dakota County League of Women Voters
moderates forum to hear perspectives
Seven of eight candidates running for three open seats on the Farmington School Board shared perspectives Sept. 28 at a forum moderated by the Dakota County League of Women Voters at Farmington City Hall.
Candidate Sue Tullar was not in attendance at the forum.
Lynn Lewis, co-chair of the league’s Voter Service Committee, served as moderator, asking several questions of the candidates, who gave timed responses.
Candidate David Barr said he became engaged with the School Board during the pandemic and said he decided to stand up for what he believed in to support his children during the distance learning and mask mandate.
“Last fall the school district made a decision I did not agree with that required masks in the elementary and middle schools, and I understood that was a pivotal moment in our public education system, and I was not going to be content standing on the sidelines, so I engaged with other parents who shared the same concerns I did,” Barr said.
Barr sent emails about his views to the board and spoke during multiple School Board open forums.
Candidate Becky DeWilde said: “I am running for the position because I am running for the future and to make a positive change in our district, and to ensure that our district is focused on education foremost.” DeWilde believes the district needs to focus on priorities and values that return to the ensuring students grasp the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.
“I want transparency in our schools by engaging parents to be involved in their children’s education and I would approve a fiscally responsible, transparent budget,” DeWilde said.
Candidate Joe Fritz agreed the district should focus on improving the basics of education, and that includes all students based on their learning level.
“I want to be an advocate for those as far as bullying goes; we have had issues with that in the past,” Fritz said.
Candidate Melissa Gorman said she is passionate about education and wants the district to focus on improving test scores, safety in schools, transparency and communication.
“My vision for the district is that I want to make sure our children receive the best education possible, as well as academic achievement,” Gorman said. She stressed that work can be done to reduce bullying and assaults in school and improve graduation rates.
Candidate Kelsey Jezierski said: “Our community is growing both in residents and diversity, and currently approximately 25.26% of district learners identify other than white and I believe in representation, and to my knowledge, there has never been a board member of color and I hope to change that.”
As a person of color who works as a therapist, Jezierski said she could bring a unique set of skills to the board that could benefit the school district and community. She spoke during the pandemic as a proponent of mask wearing, she said, representing many who agreed with this way to protect public health.
“A lot of those public comments were rooted in inclusion and advocating for those and essential mental health supports, educational equity and collaborating with district staff and stakeholders and being fiscally conscientious,” said Jezierski, who is of Asian descent.
Candidate Maggie Storlie, who works as a local night shift emergency room physician, said she became engaged when she saw a need for the district to seek medical guidance during the difficult choices forced by COVID-19. She said schools are seeing challenges with youth in emotional, learning and behavioral gaps that were not anticipated at the start of the pandemic.
“Statewide, we are struggling to fill and retain staff positions and we are going to notice deficits,” Gorman said. She wants the board to prioritize staff retention and satisfaction.
Candidate Steven Tschetter said he wants to focus on district priorities on education, safety and security.
“We need to remember the mom and dad are the most important people in these kids’ lives, and their opinions in the stakes of their kids’ lives trumps other opinions,” Tschetter said.
One question posed was: “With declining enrollment expected to continue and the state’s per pupil funding not keeping up with inflation, how do you propose balancing the ISD 192 budget and would a referendum be part of your solution?”
Barr answered by saying the district is in a tough situation with the pending budget deficit and the lack of state funding for the special education cross subsidy. He said there could be a legislative solution to the lack of funding even though that may be slow in coming. Barr encouraged parents to advocate for funding through legislators.
Tschetter said the board may need to look at consolidating and other alternate options to address projected budget deficits.
DeWilde said the board will need to make some hard decisions to address the projected deficit and she is ready to tackle the huge learning curve. She said she is ready to ask questions and be accountable to the taxpayers, but she said she is not in favor of a referendum.
Fritz said he think a referendum should be a last resort. He agrees state lawmakers are the key to seeing a change in funding, especially with the special education deficit that isn’t properly funded by the state. Fritz said the board will need to look at changing staff and making changes to class sizes, along with further prioritizing.
Gorman said the projected $4 million deficit requires further study to see where funds are now being spent. A referendum and tax increase would not be beneficial for taxpayers, she said, and other options may be needed to address budget shortfalls.
Jezierski said all budget cuts affect learners and she would advocate for adequate state funding. “The more voices and support we can show and the more push we can do, then change can be inevitable,” Jezierski said.
Storlie said she is not in favor of raising taxes but understands the district’s strain. “I will go over every piece of the budget with a microscope, and I understand that there is a huge amount of work and thought that goes into it (the budget),” Storlie said.
“The state sets the mandates and the discretion that is decided by the School Board deserves attention, but may not have the amount of control that the community thinks we would have over that,” Storlie added.
In a one-word lightning-round question, the moderator asked the candidates to give a “yes” or “no” answer to a couple of questions. When asked if student lunches should remain free like meals were during the pandemic, most candidates answered with a resounding “no.” When asked if there were benefits to taking a foreign language, all answered “yes” except Jezierski, who answered maybe.
Each candidate was asked: How would you provide a quality education for a diverse student population?
Barr said the district is made up of about 7,000 diverse learners and 900 staff that should be treated as individuals, not based on physical attributes. “I do not believe race impacts your ability to learn and or drives any issues or solutions.”
DeWilde said race or gender is a fact of life and all students have unique gifts, and all have the same worth in life. “I think we want to remember that we do want to be focusing on what unites us, and the common goal, we are here to get kids educated,” she said, adding students should not be placed in boxes or categories.
Fritz argued that there should be equal opportunity for all students.
Tschetter said the district should be “treating students as individuals and how each individual has value and can achieve their own goals with hard work and effort.”
Storlie said the district employs a diverse staff, adding that there is a wide range of attributes in hiring, although she said the district can do better to promote a public message of inclusion and punishment for violations of that.
Gorman said she believes the district can give support to teachers and staff in regard to diversity efforts, and she thinks it is good for students to learn about individual cultures. This can lead youth to gain a level of respect for one another and can reduce school bullying, she said.
Jezierski said: “The educational system is one way to reduce the gap in equity and in marginalized communities that face extra barriers to a lot in life with medical, quality housing and loans, and racial bias in the workforce and careers.”
“We need to address the barriers that our non-white learners are facing, and it is important that we validate them because if we don’t validate them, then they are not seen,” Jezierski said.
The public can view the complete, unedited forum recording on the local cable TV Government Channel 180, on the DCLWV website at www.lwvdakotacounty.org., or on the Farmington School District’s YouTube Channel.
