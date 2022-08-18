Cordes thanks supporters, expresses
disappointment in election
The Republican Senate District 58 primary election results gave a sizable margin for Bill Lieske of Lonsdale who captured 61.9% of the vote to 38.1% for Jake Cordes of Farmington.
This newly-drawn Senate district came into focus after the boundary lines were redrawn after the U.S. census report. The district covers 46 precincts in Farmington, Northfield, Dakota County townships to the south, and portions of Rice, Scott and Goodhue counties.
“I was definitely excited about the margin win. I was happy and our whole team who worked hard,” said Lieske, 32, an owner of a chiropractor office in Lonsdale.
His said his campaign supporters included 15-20 individuals who made his win possible. The team aided his campaign by making phone calls, placing yard signs and door knocking. All efforts by his supporters paid off, said Lieske, the GOP’s endorsed candidate.
Cordes said he was deeply disappointed by the loss.
“I want to thank those folks who voted for me and stuck with this campaign,” he said. “I appreciate the support they gave to this campaign, and it gives me hope that there is a group of people out there who won’t blindly follow what they see online.
“I was mostly disappointed by the fact that politics is no longer about substance and ideas, but rather about misinformation and lies spread by third party groups willing to spend who knows how much money tearing down candidates,” Cordes said.
Lieske denied his campaign were part of the social media attacks against Cordes. Many Twitter and Facebook posts shared negative messages about Cordes who shared when he received a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot.
Cordes said his campaign was hurt from lies and tactics that Lieske’s supporters spread on social media. The posts mocked Cordes who shared on Twitter photo how he needed to be double masked at a public vaccination site. He said he received the booster shot because his neurologist recommended he get vaccinated since he had epilepsy as a child.
When asked about the negative tactics, Lieske said: “I never had anything negative come out of my campaign, but it is unfortunate that negative politics is a thing, and I personally never intended on going after Jake.”
Cordes said: “And to the folks who reached out and asked questions after seeing some of the misinformation online, I appreciate your willingness to do your due diligence and research before making a choice in the primary.”
When asked about his future with the Republican Party, Cordes said he will take a break from politics. He has spent the past 10-plus years working for the Republican Party while serving on Farmington School Board.
“I think it’s time to take a short break away and focus on some other ways to serve my community, and I’ve got a beautiful fiancé, Bridget, to whom I owe a few date nights and we’ll be busy planning a wedding for next summer,” he said.
In the general election, Lieske will face Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member, who received the Democratic Farmer-Labor Party endorsement.
If elected, Lieske said his political work will focus on finding ways to improve the economy and reduce the costs of living for his constituents. He wants to support local public safety and he stated he wants to see schools improve and return to a focus on teaching fundamentals.
“Voters want to see a change and are tired of the same old, same old, and they are looking for something new and I want to be that voice,” Lieske said.
Lieske will have a meet and greet event 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes Bowling Pub and Grill.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
