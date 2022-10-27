Candidates in Senate District 58, which includes Farmington, a portion Rosemount and townships to the south, are Bill Lieske, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Lonsdale, and Clarice Grabau, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Northfield. Following is Grabau’s response to the newspaper’s questionnaire. A response was not received from Lieske.
Clarice Grabau
Age: 51
Family: Husband, James, and two children
Occupation: Teacher
Education: Nebraska Wesleyan University, BA, Biology; Doane University, MA, administration; St. Olaf College, teaching licensure, biology; University of Minnesota, teaching licensure, ABE
Previous elected, appointed and volunteer positions: Northfield City Council at-large; Housing and Redevelopment Authority; Farmington Education Association; Employment Policy Committee
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
We are facing a crisis in our K-12 schools. We ask teachers and school staff to do more and more - serving as the source of education, athletics, health care, mental health and more. Yet, we put a greater and greater financial burden on local school districts to fund this need with levies and property taxes. The state has a responsibility to support schools, and when it fails to do this, the burden shifts to local communities. Stronger support will allow schools to provide the class sizes and supports needed to help every child learn and thrive.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This judgment undermines a longstanding precedent protecting a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions.
While abortion currently remains legal in Minnesota due to a 1995 court ruling, we have seen extreme bills introduced in the Legislature that could change this. state legislatures are now the last lines of defense in protecting reproductive freedom. If elected, I will do everything in my power to ensure that women in Minnesota have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions without government interference.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
Ensuring we live in safe communities is a bedrock function of government. As a city councilor, I’ve consistently supported our local police department, voting for more officers and providing needed resources like support staff, body cams, and mental health resources. We’ve also added a full-time social worker to help community members in crisis.
In addition, our children deserve to feel safe at school, as do each of us as we go about our day. This is why I stand with the vast majority of Minnesotans who support common sense gun safety measures like universal background checks and red flag laws.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Yes. I am satisfied with the state’s election security process. Minnesota is nationally recognized as a leader in free, secure, and accurate elections, and we consistently lead the nation in voter turnout. We have a lot to be proud of in Minnesota. We must also remain vigilant and work to ensure that all voters have equal access to the ballot, and that voting rights are protected.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
No, I don’t support the Florida bill. As a parent and a teacher, I have seen firsthand how transformative education can be in a person’s life and know how critical it is that we support our educators and students. Every child deserves to have an equal opportunity to reach their full potential, and part of this is learning from history. I believe the goal of the Legislature should be to support schools and educators so that they can do their job. Teachers are professionals. I trust them and believe they work hard to teach our children with compassion and integrity.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
With about a $9 billion surplus last session, there was room for both tax cuts and for greater state support of many pressing needs, like schools, infrastructure, and health care. I would have supported the compromise that the governor, the House and the Senate leadership originally agreed to: 1⁄3 for tax relief, 1⁄3 for education, health care and more, and 1⁄3 to be held in reserve for the coming years. Unfortunately, the Senate broke from the agreement leaving the session in gridlock.
Breaking this gridlock takes willing partnership from all parties. I have worked within a city council with different opinions and found middle-ground where we made decisions based on shared values. Representatives from both parties want to have quality education, access to health care, a robust economy, and strong public safety and infrastructure. I would focus on these shared values to find shared solutions.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Some of my priorities include:
- A thriving economy that puts working families, seniors, and everyday people first
- Strong public schools where every student can learn and thrive
- Strong public safety so everyone can feel safe in their schools, homes and daily
lives
- Affordable and accessible health care
- Full reproductive freedom without government interference
- Livable wages for all, particularly those who care for our most vulnerable
- Clean energy for a sustainable future
- Safe, affordable housing
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.