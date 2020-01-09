More signs on order
Those driving along Diffley Road in Eagan should slow down for students before and after school or expect stiff penalties.
Speed reduction signs were placed between Braddock Trail and Lexington Avenue near Northview Elementary, Dakota Hills Middle School and Eagan High School earlier this week.
The area is now part of a school speed zone. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the fine for violating the speed limit in a school zone is double the ordinary fine for exceeding a speed limit.
The speed limit will be 30 mph when children are present, typically when students are going to and from school.
Students will be directed to cross at Braddock Trail and Diffley Road, where crossing guards will be stationed.
Kristi Sebastian, traffic engineer with Dakota County, said she’s working with the Sheriff’s Office to provide temporary crossing guards while School District 196 trains permanent crossing guards.
There are more than 10 new signs along the stretch of Diffley Road alerting drivers to the change. More are coming.
Sebastian said there are dynamic signs on order.
“In the beginning of the zone going both eastbound and westbound, there will be dynamic signs showing the speed the drivers are traveling at,” Sebastian said. “There will also be signs and devices that will flash to indicate the school speed zone is operational.”
Mary Kreger, superintendent of District 196, said the district will continue to provide transportation to the families living south of Diffley Road because the district believes riding a bus is the safest route to school.
The school speed zone may be just the first change to Diffley Road.
Following an open house in December, officials gathered information from the public about options, and intend to have short-term and long-term changes proposed in February.
The speed limit on Diffley Road when children are not present is 45 mph, but there’s strong interest from Diffley Road residents and county commissioners to permanently lower the speed limit.
Commissioners Joe Atkins and Tom Egan, who both have districts in Eagan, asked about permanently lowering the speed limit during a meeting in November.
They would need to put in a request through the Minnesota Department of Transportation, but there’s a concern that a speed limit change might not be effective under the current conditions.
MnDOT sets speed limits based on the average vehicle speed. Considering several people report that people are already driving too fast on Diffley Road, MnDOT may not change it and could raise the speed limit.
“Based on a preliminary review and working with MnDOT, without changes to the roadway it’s unlikely to change,” Sebastian said.
Some options unveiled at an open house last month suggested traffic-calming measures such as decreasing the number of lanes and constructing median islands and bumpouts.
Other long-term options include roundabouts, a pedestrian tunnel and a pedestrian overpass.
Sebastian said if there are to be substantial changes to the roadway, it would be appropriate to work with MnDOT.
District 196, the city of Eagan and Dakota County also plan to apply for a project assistance grant from MnDOT to help implement a Safe Routes to School program near Eagan High School, Dakota Hills Middle School and Northview Elementary School.
The agencies have collaborated on solutions for making the stretch of Diffley Road between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail safer for pedestrians, especially following the death of Patric Vitek. The 13-year-old died following a collision with a car when he was crossing the street on his bicycle in November.
The funds could be used to engineer, educate and promote the program.
Awards for the planning assistance grants will be announced in March.
If the request is successful, work on the plan would be expected to begin in July and be completed by June 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.