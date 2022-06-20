Organizers pivot due to rising food
costs, restaurant staff shortages
Dew Days festival goers flock to Flavors of Farmington to sip summer beverages and sample savory and sweet bite-sized food.
But this year event organizers decided to pivot and rename the event to Flavors Thirsty Thursday.
Farmington Liquor Operations Manager Josh Solinger said he was a big fan of the popular summer festival gathering food and drink event, and but this year the event needed to be modified.
“It became evident with rising food costs and restaurant staff shortages that it would be really hard for them to pull this off,” Solinger said.
Festival leaders decided to pivot with the popular event instead of cancelling Flavors of Farmington. The event did not happen last year since the festival was reduced to one day and the 2020 Flavors of Farmington was cancelled due to the public health concerns surrounding the pandemic.
The 2022 festival event is now called Flavors Thirsty Thursday and will be open in an open house format from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, under the Big Tent set up in the Rambling River Center parking lot. The entry fee is $10 or $8 for adults with a Dew Days button and those under 21 are admitted for free.
The venue of Flavors Thirsty Thursday will offer a place for the community to gather and sample sweet libations of summer. There will be a variety of food trucks nearby and all the local downtown restaurants will be open to grab a bite to eat before or after the event.
The liquor vendors responded with enthusiasm at coming to serve up samples of summer wines, mixed drinks, and local Minnesota brewed craft beers.
“We will have 22 tables with samples and many of those offered up will be sold with promotions at our two stores,” Solinger.
Farmington has two city-run liquor stores that donate profits to supporting the senior center and Farmington Police and Farmington Fire.
“We will have a lot of local brands and a lot of Minnesota beers and wine,” Solinger said.
Homestead Community Church plans to provide DJ music as a musical backdrop to the sipping of fine wines and alcoholic summer beverages.
Solinger, who became the city liquor operations manager last August, said business is strong.
“We have a wonderful, amazing crew and customer base, and we look forward to hosting Flavors-Thirsty Thursday, it will be a fun, laid back event where guests can try our samples before investing in a case,” Solinger added.
Summer alcohol samples will introduce new sweet wines, hard ice teas, flavorful and refreshing mixed drinks, along with many local craft beers, he said.
Solinger said “We can gather now that COVID is on hiatus and we can check back in with one another.”
