Construction of a new roundabout off Highway 3 in Farmington will get underway Tuesday, July 5, and the intersection of County Road 66 will remained closed until early September.
The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 3 and Vermillion River Trail or County Road 66, near Minnwest Bank.
Detour signs will be posted.
Motorists can expect shoulder closures after 7 a.m. July 4, and all businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project even though normal routes will be modified, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Highway 3 will be closed in both directions between 195th Street and 209th Street.
Motorists can take a detour to CR 64/195th Street to CR 31/Pilot Knob Road over to CR 50 to Highway 3.
CR 66/Vermillion River Trail will be closed in both directions between Cascade Drive and Highway 3.
The detour from the north: Drivers can take CR 46/160th Street to CR 81/Clayton Avenue and then to CR 66/Vermillion River Trail.
The detour from the south: Drivers can drive down Highway 50 to CR 79/Blaine Avenue to CR 66/Vermillion River Trail.
This Dakota County roadway project will be done in coordination with the city of Farmington and Empire Township, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Besides the new roundabout, the project also calls for a new portion of trail to be laid. The trail extension will be along the east side of Highway 3 from County Road 66 north to 209th Street West. A new trail section will be added from the west side of Highway 3 from 205th Street to Willow Street.
