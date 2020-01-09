A new retail center could be built across the street from Costco in Eagan in 2020.
Developers are hoping to construct a new 6,150-square foot multi-tenant building on an undeveloped parcel on the corner of Blue Gentian Road and Highway 55 adjacent to the Spectrum Commerce Center.
Plans include a cafe/coffee shop (2,150 square feet) with a drive-thru, along with a restaurant (2,200 square feet) and retail space (1,400 square feet).
The Eagan City Council approved a comprehensive guide plan amendment to changing the zoning from business park to retail/commericial during Monday’s meeting.
The land has been sitting vacant for several years.
Rick Morphew, owner of the property and owner of the adjacent Spectrum Commerce Center said they’ve looked into putting in both an restaurant and office building on the lot in the past, but they never came to fruition,
He said there wasn’t enough parking for the type of restaurant they were looking at, and the market for office buildings has evolved.
He said the retail center/coffee shop would now be “great amenity” with both the Commerce Center and Costco.
Viking parking
As the area around the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings headquarters known as the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, has developed, space for overflow parking has evolved.
The Minnesota Vikings often need overflow parking for special events such as the training camp.
The Vikings got approval of a new temporary overflow site containing 1,141 spots on the lot just west of the practice fields during the Eagan City Council Meeting Tuesday.
Tree removal and mass grading began in that northwest parcel last fall.
There will still be 1334 spots on the land south of the hotel and 1539 temporary parking spots south of Vikings Parkway.
Some of the temporary parking was previously located on land where the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in under construction to the east.
Temporary parking was also located to the south where the initial construction for the apartments and fitness center is underway.
Including existing spots, there will be almost 5000 permanent and temporary parking spots within the development.
Steve Poppen with MV Eagan Ventures said the long term plan is to use the shared parking within the development.
The goal is to always allow parking on site for events.
Poppen said they’re trying to avoid bussing attendees in from offsite.
He also confirmed they plan to construct trails from the new site to the stadium during the Planning Commisison meeting in December.
