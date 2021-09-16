Twenty years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a “Day of Remembrance” on Saturday at Eagan’s Tribute and Memorial Plaza served as a reminder of the lives lost and how the entire country pulled together in response to the tragedy.
Several speakers referred to the selfless and heroic acts of the first responders, police officers, firefighters and ordinary citizens who reacted in extraordinary ways to the attacks after four commercial airliners were hijacked.
“There will always be evil in the world but that shouldn’t stop us from being the best version of us for others,” said Paul Kovach, an Eagan High School teacher and Marine veteran. “We cannot take for granted the freedoms we have, and we must protect them at all costs. We must not judge others while we remain vigilant against those who want to take away ours and others’ freedoms. We must always protect those who cannot protect themselves.”
Kovach said this is how to honor the memory of those who died that day.
“We are making that promise that we won’t forget them,” said Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle, who showed an American flag image that contains the names of the 2,977 people who died in the attacks and hangs inside Fire Station No. 2.
Searle said the fire service can sum up that day in one number – 343.
“Three hundred and forty-three firefighters died that day,” he said. “They left to go to work that morning, a normal day, headed off to the firehouse and never came home.”
He said the job firefighters do is dangerous and it is possible that one day one might have to pay the ultimate sacrifice. He said each year dozens of firefighters die in the line of duty.
He said many firefighters across the U.S. and the world tape a picture of their loved ones inside their helmet. He said they do this so they can take off their helmet when they know they are about to die and spend the last few seconds with their loved ones.
“On 9/11, 343 firefighters did that. They put their arms around the people they were trying to save, hugged them, held their hands, they removed their helmets to look at their pictures. That is what 9/11 means to the fire service – 343 firefighters. That’s why we promise to never forget.”
M Health Fairview EMS Deputy Chief Tom Dunn Jr. said he hopes people will continue to be patriots against fear, as they remember those who died and the heroism of 9/11.
“We define a patriot as a person who vigorously supports the country and is prepared to defend it against all enemies and detractors,” he said.
Dunn said fear was one of the greatest enemies on 9/11 and the days that followed.
He said a lot of “what if” questions surrounded the immediate response and linger to this day.
People were fighting against fear by coming out of their homes and gathering at fire stations, churches and schools.
“People were forming new communities over a period of a few hours,” Dunn said of what he saw on Sept. 11, 2001.
Eagan Police Chief Roger New, who was a liaison officer at Metcalf Junior High School in 2001, said the one thing that stood out to him on the days that followed 9/11 was the humility in the community.
He said he saw people hugging, supporting others and spreading acts of kindness.
New said he is reminded of the many lessons that we learned – acknowledging bravery, respect for one another and that a community is strong when people are united.
Dunn said we need to continue to be strong patriots today and every day, as we have new fears that have been trying to tear us apart.
“We honor the 412 first responders, the heroes that ran in and the countless other heroes that became heroes when they went to work not expecting that they would but they did when they started helping people within those towers,” Dunn said. “We celebrate all of the patriots who came out and defended their communities and country from fear.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
