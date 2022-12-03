Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan invites all to come shopping and visit with Santa Claus and his reindeer this weekend to capture memories with holiday photographs.
Peggy Van Alyne, general manager of Twin Cities Premium Outlets, said shop employees are gearing up for crowds.
Santa and his reindeer will greet the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, in front of the food court at the mall, 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway.
Designer outlet shops will offer many deals and sales during the weekend.
The mall plans to offer many family-friendly festivities throughout the holiday season.
Complimentary candy canes and warm beverages will be served.
“We had really good foot traffic and were extremely busy on Black Friday when we opened at 6 a.m. and our parking lots were packed by 10:30 a.m.,” Van Alyne said. “We want shoppers to come who love to touch, feel and see and love the premium stores and good deals.”
Three new stores opened at the mall in recent months.
Merrell, an outdoors shop that aims to share the simple power of being outside, is billed as a global leader in active footwear.
Another new shop is Aerie, part of American Eagle brand.
“They now have their own entrance, and they sell apparel to college youth, tweens that include sweatshirts and leggings,” Van Alyne said.
Also new is Daily Thread, which sells clothing for women that includes dressy casual outfits and stylish sweaters.
Shoppers can explore the mall’s mega gift guide and see sale products on the “Go Merry Deals” at www.simon.com, and enter Eagan as the destination.
Van Alyne reminds shoppers to connect with stores via the mall’s and store’s Facebook and Instagram social media platforms. Shoppers can also download the App for the Twin Cities Premium Outlets to gain immediate access to specials during the holiday season.
