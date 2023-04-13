Second application could bring in $850,000
to improve Farmington Police headquarters
Farmington seniors heard good news that Rambling River Center will receive a $750,000 federal grant to fund interior and exterior upgrades to the senior center.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Sen. Tina Smith delivered the news on Thursday, April 6, at the Rambling River Center with dozens of seniors present, as they organized a reception afterward with refreshments, fresh fruit, and homemade sweet treats.
“I am just thrilled to be here in Farmington and really thrilled with the opportunity to bring your tax dollars home to the Rambling River Center,” Craig said, “and that’s what this is when we go to Washington – we work with our city councilors and county commissioners and our mayors.”
Craig said she works with a good set of partners within the U.S. Senate.
Smith said: “You have in Angie someone who is relentless and a fierce fighter for the 2nd District and for Farmington, and all the work that is done here in this community.”
She said the grant is the result of the community knowing what it needs.
“Residents with great ideas come up to my office and Sen. Klobuchar’s office and Rep. Craig’s office, and we lift up ideas to make sure we do everything we can to make sure it gets funded from the big federal budget and those tax dollars come back here,” Smith said.
“The best ideas always come from those closest to the ground and the work, this project is just a perfect example of that, so it was so fun to be able to support it and advocate for it in Washington through that complicated appropriation process,” Smith said.
Senior Marge Koski, a longtime member at the Rambling River Center who serves on the advisory board, said this grant is good news for the seniors and the whole community. This grant will allow the center to provide more usable space inside and outside the senior center, she said.
“(The grant) means everything, we arrange different programs where they (seniors) can hop on the bus and go places and see all kinds of different things, and the renovations will bring way more people because there’s something for everybody here, Koski said.
“COVID did not do good things for us, but now it (traffic) is picking up again and that’s what we wanted,” Koski added.
Smith said it’s great to see a place where folks can come and be connected to each other and have a opportunity to be with friends and it helps everyone be healthier.
“The more social connections we have, the more likely we are to be healthy and have a happy and a contented, flourishing life,” Smith said.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said: “Growing up in this community and watching what this building has gone through, it’s a building, right? But it’s a home.”
The building that was remodeled years ago used to house the Farmington Police Department, city staff and City Council chambers.
“What it has turned into is a community center and what it means for our community,” Hoyt said. “In Farmington, we fight for ourselves a lot and we have to get our there and have that grit and tenacity to make sure everyone knows how amazing our community is and how amazing our residents are.”
The mayor gave gratitude for the relationships he has built with city leaders, along with Craig and Smith.
“Being able to finally bring our dollars home, to my knowledge, there has not been an instance of anything coming back to the community, and it is a big one and this was a huge ask and a lot of things had to happen and there was a lot of advocacies from our representatives,” Hoyt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work that happens here at the center, that in our community and our leadership team and our volunteers and our elected to make the project have a viable funding source. “This is an incredible day, and I couldn’t be more proud of Farmington and thank you to everyone for taking the time to come,” Hoyt added.
Federal grants will be used for interior and exterior improvements, including a potential multi-use plaza.
In 2017, the city completed a community study to discover how the space could be updated to improve function and efficiency and provide a safe and organized amenity for seniors. The renovations will allow for additional interior and exterior senior programming, safety and accessibility, flexibility of space, increased capacity and serve as a downtown destination that could benefit the greater downtown Farmington area.
Second application
In addition to the senior center grant, Craig said another grant application of about $850,000 has been submitted for the next budget appropriations process to fund Farmington Police station security improvements and other upgrades.
Craig said her office has received 27 other great federal grant submissions from other cities.
“It was tough, and I could only select 15 projects,” Craig said.
She praised the Police Department under the leadership of Police Chief Gary Rutherford, who was in attendance, and asked people to join her in applauding their work.
“Thank you for what you and the police department do every single day to keep us safe in our communities,” Craig said. “I want you to know that your community is grateful to you and your officers for everything you do to support us.”
Craig told Koski she wanted to try a lemon bar and said she would come back to visit for a 9 a.m. coffee with seniors in the future.
“Seriously, the people I work with in Washington, I feel like you guys are a lot more fun,” Craig said.
Missie Kohlbeck, longtime recreation supervisor who leads the Rambling River Center, said it was great to have the legislators visit, hear the good news about the grant, and what that will mean to seniors.
“It was wonderful, awesome and there is excitement,” Kohlbeck said, adding she will be ready to help facilitate the seniors’ dreams of what could enhance their experience at the Rambling River Center.
