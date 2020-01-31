Eagan’s Call of Duty esports franchise off to ‘fantastic’ start
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t the only professional team that makes Eagan their home.
In July, the Minnesota RØKKR, an official Call of Duty League franchise, announced its intention to move into Viking Lakes in northeastern Eagan.
Owned and operated by WISE Venture Esports, under the leadership of the Wilf Family, the RØKKR’s franchise inaugural season couldn’t have started much better.
The team defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 and Toronto Ultra 3-1 last weekend during the CDC Minnesota Open 2020 at the Minneapolis Armory.
The fan support at the Armory was fantastic, Brett Diamond, chief operating officer of Minnesota RØKKR, said.
“We didn’t know how fans would react once we were there,” Diamond said. “They were chanting ‘let’s go RØKKR.’ It was a great mix of local fans and people who flew in from around the country. There were people who just wanted to see what all the hype was about. ... It was an incredible opportunity for us as a new team and in a city that’s never had a major esports event before.”
Diamond said a reason for the success could be an ambitious business model to attract top talent and facilities.
The franchise-based Call of Duty League is new. A previous Call of Duty World League, which didn’t have designated cities, folded last year leaving most of its players as free agents.
“If every player in the NBA was a free agent at the same time, a lot of them would try to team up and go to the same team as a package,” Diamond said.
RØKKR was able to lock up players known as Assault (Adam Garcia), GodRx (Adam Brown), and SiLLY (Justin Fargo Palmer).
Garcia and Fargo-Palmer are previous Call of Duty world champions who wanted to team up with Brown, another top free agent, Diamond said.
Saintt (Brian Baroska) was named head coach and general manager, and Alexx (Alex Carpenter) and Asim (Obaid Asim) joined soon after. REPPIN (Jacob Trobaugh) is the as assistant coach and analyst, and Exceed (Kaden Stockdale) and TTinyy (Devin Robinson) joined as substitutes.
It helped that RØKKR had one of the biggest names in the industry to help recruit its team.
Ashley Glassel known as MiDNiTE, a Prior Lake native who serves as the director of content for RØKKR, is one of the biggest names in the industry.
“When we had an office over in the Viking facility for two months and we figured she had the most Twitter followers out of anyone in the building with the exception of Kirk Cousins,” Diamond said. “More than (Adam) Thielen, more than Stefon Diggs. I think Diggs has since passed her, but it shows how big the industry is. She’s a great person with an incredible knowledge of the Call of Duty universe. She knew the strengths and weaknesses of each player. She knew who might want to play together.”
The organization wanted the players to live and train in the same city, so they had to sell them on Minnesota winters and live in an apartment in Eagan.
Not all franchises live in the same city.
Players can just as easily log in and play together anywhere, but having them training the same room is part of their strategy.
They can interact in-person, build chemistry, and watch film together. There’s no latency issues either when they’re all on the same network.
The headquarters is complete with a film screening room, practice room, coaching offices, conference rooms, and even a locker room, like any other professional sports franchise. The headquarters will also feature a pro shop in the near future.
Its office overlooks TCO Stadium.
Diamond said while they are a separate entity from the Minnesota Vikings, the team will look into collaborating with all of the organizations within the campus – the Minnesota Vikings, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS and beyond.
“The players take their health and fitness very seriously,” he said. “They go to the gym every day. They eat right. They want to be at their peak mentally and physically.”
The players practice six to eight hours a day and watch several hours of film, Diamond said.
The game itself is constantly evolving.
Call of Duty first came out in 2003 and it’s gone through several iterations involving World War II, Modern Warfare, Black Ops and beyond.
The hope is this is just the beginning for esports in Minnesota.
The intention is to expand to other professional video game leagues in the future, Diamond said.
“We’re laser-focused on making sure our first Call of Duty season is successful,” Diamond said. “There’s not a specific time line but we’re excited to see what we can accomplish next.”
There are dozens of other professional esports leagues involving everything from FIFA to Fortnite. It’s a rapidly expanding and evolving landscape with millions in prize money.
They already have a staging area for future competitions and events at its headquarters, but WISE Venture could also construct an esports arena on the Viking Lakes campus in the future, Diamond said.
They’re also engaging with area high school and college esport teams.
“Anything we can do to engage with the community,” Diamond said.
The next match for RØKKR is Feb. 22-23 in Atlanta. There are 12 teams including franchises located in London and Paris.
Before playoffs, the Minnesota RØKKR will be back at the Armory in Minneapolis for another event May 9-10. The top eight teams will eventually move on to the playoffs in July.
For more information visit, rokkr.callofdutyleague.com.
