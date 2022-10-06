Eagan residents invited to Eagan Fire Open House on Oct. 12

Eagan Firefighters demonstrate a fire safety exercise at the Eagan Fire Open House in 2021.

 Submitted photo courtesy of the City of Eagan

Eagan residents can learn fire safety and join firefighters at Open House slated from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Eagan Fire Station No. 2, 1001 Station Trail, Eagan.

The open house will offer activities for children and opportunities to see trucks, hoses and fire equipment up close and offers a place to talk with Eagan firefighters about fire prevention.

