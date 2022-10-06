Eagan residents can learn fire safety and join firefighters at Open House slated from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Eagan Fire Station No. 2, 1001 Station Trail, Eagan.
The open house will offer activities for children and opportunities to see trucks, hoses and fire equipment up close and offers a place to talk with Eagan firefighters about fire prevention.
This year’s focus is creating a home safety action plan. October is Fire Prevention Month
“If a fire breaks out in a home, residents may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds,” Fire Chief Hugo Searle said. “Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire, so plans should include two ways out of every room, a designated outside meeting place and plenty of practice.”
Steps to create a safety plan:
– Draw a map of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including windows and doors.
– Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure they are part of the plan.
– Make sure all escape routes are clear and doors and windows open easily.
– Pick an outside meeting place or something permanent like a neighbor’s house, a light post, mailbox or stop sign that is a safe distance
in front of home where everyone can meet.
– Everyone in the home should know the fire department’s emergency number and how to call once they are safely outside.
– Practice! Practice! Practice with day and nighttime home fire drills.
– Remember to share home escape plans with overnight guests.
