ProAct, a disability nonprofit headquartered in Eagan, has hired a new president, Judie Foster-Lupkin, who will work with CEO Steve Ditschler during a time of transition.
Ditschler plans to retire early in 2021, after 20 years of service.
“Judie has the right combination of experience, skills, knowledge, education and personal leadership style to be very successful with ProAct,” said Ditschler. “I look forward to working with her during a transition period that is proving to be filled with challenges.”
The new president said she was excited to hear of the opportunity, and acknowledged the current challenges presented by COVID-19. ProAct has modified all of its operations and suspended some to comply with Department of Human Services and Department of Health guidelines. This has resulted in a large drop in income, while fixed costs remain. Foster-Lupkin said she believes in financial transparency, honest discussions and accountability to ProAct’s board of directors.
Ditschler said years of work helped ProAct to lay a stable foundation, and while it has expanded, it has done so carefully, with planning and purpose.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to assess the potential risks and rewards of the opportunities we’ve been given,” he said.
The two are refining best practices drawing from their combined experience and past methodologies.
“As an organization, I am confident that we will successfully deal with the challenges we are facing and thrive in the future,” said Ditschler.
The new president has spent time nurturing and building up the people she works with.
“People are essential to the success of any organization and to the success of the leader,” she said. “They need to be given opportunity for creativity and expansion ... looking at their position in a career sense rather than as just a job.”
Ditschler said the nonprofit has built a culture of service that is appreciated by people across multiple communities.
“Participants, funders and customers select us for any number of reasons, and we pledge to continue to build on those positive aspects,” he said. “We exist to do quality work.”
ProAct partners with funders and also families, who trust the organization to be an extension of care to their loved ones, the CEO explained.
“We are thankful that so many people choose us for services, and for the variety of choices we’ve been able to offer them.”
Foster-Lupkin hails from Oregon, where she last served as executive director of Chamberlin House, a nonprofit residential service provider. Prior to that, she was executive director of the Winona Occupational Rehabilitation Center for five years in southeastern Minnesota.
The new president also spent time as a vice president of finance and human resources for a large residential provider in Missouri. She has a business background, as a longtime controller at a for-profit agricultural company in Medford, Oregon.
Foster-Lupkin earned her master’s degree in business administration from Walden University in Minneapolis and a bachelor’s degree in that same subject with an emphasis in management from Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
ProAct Inc. offers person-centered services that enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities. It is headquartered in Eagan and has additional operations in Red Wing, Shakopee, Zumbrota and in Hudson, Wis.
