National tournament in Lakeville attracts top talent
Forget about pickleball being a cute little activity played by older adults.
Pickleball has exploded in popularity among a wide range of ages, and Lakeville area residents can witness the power of its reach when the Professional Pickleball Association stages its Ororo PPA Indoor National Championships at Life Time Fitness from Feb. 24 to 27.
Close to 1,000 pickleball pros and aspiring amateurs are expected to wield their not so prodigious paddles for a chance to vie for cash prizes and some serious trophy hardware.
Based on that total, this is the largest tournament Lakeville Life Time has ever hosted, according to Dan DeBaun, senior public relations specialist for Life Time. On top of that, a good number of the sport’s best players in the world are expected to compete.
Parker Roberts, director of PPA ticketing and fan experience, said thousands of tickets are sold for its events around the U.S., and the Lakeville event should be no exception since some of the best pickleball players in the world will play on the courts.
Roberts said what’s more is that the tournaments have a festival vibe to them with food trucks, games, DJ music, sponsor tents, swag, and more.
Forty courts will be set up at Life Time where professional and amateur players will battle from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The tournament will feature players such as 22-year-old Ben Johns from Laytonsville, Maryland and Tyson McGuffin, 32, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Johns and McGuffin are at the top of the sport in all three pro divisions, and they have been rivals for the past few years.
Anna Leigh Waters, 14, of Delray Beach, Florida, became the youngest PPA pro at 12 years old. She is currently in the top five in the world and plays doubles with her mother, Leigh Waters.
Catherine Parenteau, 27, grew up in Montreal, Canada where she became one of the country’s best tennis players. She later went on to play college tennis at Michigan State where she was introduced to pickleball. She is now ranked No. 1 in Women’s Singles and No. 3 in Women’s Doubles.
There is a wide range of skill among the amateurs, according to Roberts.
He said some have won at other local tournaments, while others are first-timers.
“A motto we have at the PPA is ‘Play Where the Pros Play.’ ” Roberts said. “We encourage all, beginners or advanced to come out and play and then on top of that watch the top players in the world play. There is no pickleball experience like it.”
The tournament play includes: Thursday - Men’s and Women’s Singles; Friday: Mixed Doubles; Saturday: Men’s and Women’s Doubles; and Sunday: Championship Sunday with all the championships of each division.
There is still time to register and the deadline is Feb. 14. The cost to participate is $70.
The minimum age to participate is 8. More information is at pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=5393
Growing sport
Roberts said pickleball is growing very quickly in this region and throughout the country.
“Because of this, we are bringing one of our 20 professional stops to Minnesota,” he said. “Pickleball has a lot of potential in Minnesota and will only continue to grow.”
Visit Lakeville, the city's tourism bureau, is looking forward to the influx of visitors to town.
“We are very excited to have the PPA Tour in Lakeville as pickleball is a fast growing sport in our area with a lot of interest from all ages," said Jeanne Hutter, vice president-tourism director for Visit Lakeville. "Area restaurants and hospitality businesses will be sure to experience an uptick in visitors February 24 to 27 as 1,000 people will compete at Life Time for this event. Our hotels will welcome visitors from all over the country.”
She added that with Lakeville’s 14 designated outdoor pickleball courts, (six each in Dodd Trail and Bunker parks and two more on the way at Cedar Crossing): "I’m sure we will have local spectators too.”
Life Time is a PPA partner and has hosted other PPA events across the country.
“Life Time is proud to host the event for the PPA and in a broader sense we are proud to partner with the PPA, a company that shares our passion for helping people live happier, healthier lives through exercise and sport,” DeBaun said. “Our brands align and we enjoy hosting their tremendous events.”
DeBaun said that Life Time is committed to be the best pickleball provider to those who are passionate about the sport.
“We quickly brought permanent pickleball courts to many of our clubs across the Twin Cities, including eight new courts at our Lakeville location,” he said.
Life Time currently has about 200 pickleball courts at its 105 locations, and plans to have more than 300 by the end of the year.
“We started growing our pickleball open play in the summer as a way to appeal both to active agers and younger generations picking up the sport,” DeBaun said. “We now have thousands of players at our clubs across North America.”
Participants registered to play under Lakeville Life Time Fitness are Tom Griffith, Adam (Big Country) Gustad, Audrey Keane, Jim Keane, Jeremiah Norton, Jeremy (JP) Peterson and Jesse Swanson.
Participants slated to play from the Twin Cities Pickleball Club (formerly Southwest Metro) are Mohamed Ali, Kathryn Anderson, Deb Angell, Jim Backlund, Dean Barta, Patrick Cropsey, Katie Easter, Blaine Ebeling, Todd Fransen, Tom Getchius, Marc (Spyder) Gingerich, Sandra (Sam) Hawks, Jane Hirt, Nancy Holzer, Sarah Jacobson, Michael Kennedy, Sherman Kho, Dave Kurschner, Tim Laurent, David Marks, Scott Meyer, Qin Ming, Ameen Mirza, Troy Molde, Nick Norring, Akpovi (Povi) Obakponovwe, Dawn Ohnstad, Terri Osland, Kris Paul, Lance Peterson, Rebecca Reich, Jamie Rowland, Ebrahim Salamzadeh, Julie Salamzadeh, Jessica Santjer, John Schloo, Barb Schmid, Nga Sheehan, Tom Sweeney, Hector Sztainer, Laura (Joey) Wagner, Matt Walker, Maria Wedel, Adam Wedwick and Lori Wolf.
Others are also registered from Burnsville, Eagan, Apple Valley, Farmington and Rosemount.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.