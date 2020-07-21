With more people spending time at home, many are looking to make the most of it.
Some are taking on smaller home improvement projects on their own, and others are hiring contractors to build decks, outdoors spaces or additions.
Local businesses related to the home building and remodeling industry have said there has been an 30 percent increase in activity when compared to last year when the economy was chugging along.
Dakota Lumber Company of Farmington and one of its clients, D.S. Bahr Construction, both said the rise in business has been a surprise.
The surge comes as there is a the sharp rise in unemployment in the U.S., Minnesota and the Twin Cities metropolitan area, which saw it increase from 3.1 in March to 10.4 percent in May.
But the severe job losses in the retail, restaurant and hospitality industry haven’t squelched homeowners’ desire to renovate or refurbish spaces in and around their homes.
People have been spending a lot more time in their houses due to the stay-at-home orders since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in mid-March.
All that time at home has meant people are looking a lot more at a shabby deck, an uneven patio or improving a space for a home office.
Sunny Bowman, owner of Dakota County Lumber Co., said she was preparing for the worst in mid-March when business essentially stopped as construction projects were being canceled.
But then May rolled around and with it brought an all-time record month to the company that primarily supplies lumber and other construction-related materials to area contractors.
Bowman said June was another strong month and July so far has been more normal, which could be a sign of what is to come.
Though she doesn’t know for sure.
“It has been great and challenging to keep up with,” Bowman said.
She said the business has seen 30 percent increases in orders related to home construction, remodeling and deck building, along with a 10 percent rise in walk-in orders.
She said the latter has been very appreciated.
Bowman said the business has been fielding more phone calls and answering questions directly from homeowners primarily looking for deck materials.
Bowman said any sales not on a contractor account were up 40 percent.
“A lot of people were looking at it knowing they were going to be stuck at home, and saying ‘I am going to have a nice deck to sit on or an extra office space. … I am finally going to get this the way I wanted to do it.’ ”
D.S. Bahr president David Bahr said the business has had a 30 to 40 percent increase in calls about roofing, siding and decks, which has turned into projects that has it booked for work through most of the rest of this year.
He said most people aren’t going on vacation, so they are spending their money on their homes.
Bahr said he’s been surprised by the amount of work for decks, screen porches and patios. He was expecting more emphasis on more home essentials.
It’s apparent that many people have already done their research before calling, as Bahr said clients already have a good idea of what they want and even the kinds of materials.
Many are turning to low maintenance materials, so they don’t have to spend time later on upkeep.
He said concerns about the coronavirus have been minimal for clients having work crews at their home. In most instances, they are working outside without contact with homeowners.
Bowman and Bahr said they have not seen an interruption in their supply chain, but they are bracing for anything.
Some sawmills were taking off-line due to the pandemic, and some have had a labor shortage from employees who have contracted the coronavirus.
They are most concerned about having shortages in treated lumber and cedar.
Bahr said the most challenging part of the pandemic has been getting permits approved by government agencies. He said it’s taking about three or four times longer than previous years.
This has the business working as far ahead as it can in order for permits to be approved on time for projects to start.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
