Brand retires from the Lakeville restaurant business after 25 years
Lakeville has many landmarks scattered throughout the 38-square-mile city, but there is none more recognizable than the miniature P-40 Flying Tiger airplane that has flown outside Harry’s Cafe for the past 25 years.
While the airplane will keep patrolling the skies around the junction of Interstate 35 and County Road 70, the man who provided the inspiration for the iconic sign and the restaurant’s only owner has handed the keys over to some new pilots.
Harry Brand had his last day at the Lakeville institution this month, as he’s sold the operation to SJ Restaurant to help carry on the tradition of serving as a place for celebrating life’s special moments or hanging out with friends and family.
“I don’t do anything normal,” Brand said of creating the sign and the aviation themed-restaurant. “I wanted to give people an impression. … It became that kind of an instrument.”
An instrument that struck a chord with so many people it directed them to the eatery that has evolved with the community that has more than doubled in population during that time. The airplane and the military theme it projected to the interior of the building was an homage to Brand’s stepfather who served in World War II and flew and collected planes similar to the one on the sign emblazoned with his mother’s name – Miss Josephine.
Brand said there was a million reasons for the city of Lakeville to say no to such a sign, but instead told him to go for it.
As owner of Harry’s Cafe, Brand said that support from the city and the community allowed him to experiment, have fun and be bold in providing a Lakeville treasure.
Brand, a Shattuck St. Mary’s and University of Minnesota graduate, returned to the state after 10 years of military service in 1991. He was living in Lakeville at the time when he tired of the commute and his corner office job in downtown Minneapolis.
Add to that with his disappointment at the lack of restaurants in Lakeville, “I told myself I need to stop complaining and go out and do it,” he said.
Before starting his own, Brand worked at a local restaurant for a year to learn a bit about the business. But the knowledge only got him in the air.
“It’s one of those things: If you knew what you didn’t know, you never would have done it,” Brand said.
When he was considering where to build the restaurant, he landed on the site near County Road 70 – the cheapest parcel was the only one he could afford.
The restaurant was launched as a cafe, serving a big menu of items that included pastas, burgers and other American fare.
He said about four years later he connected with the agriculture program at the University of Minnesota, through which he networked with local farmers and ranchers to obtain food products.
He said part of the move was a cost savings measure, but it also led them to revamp the menu on a seasonal basis working with what meat and vegetables that were available from local producers. The change also injected a sense of creativity into the kitchen as chefs started concocting their own soups, side dishes, and entrées to reflect the locally sourced food.
While the food and name changed to Harry’s Scratch Kitchen, Brand said the restaurant has also gone through several major remodels over the years leading to its upscale, casual feel.
While the success of the restaurant could be pinned to marketing, menu construction or operational decisions, it really comes down to the people who have worked there over the years.
“You can always teach skills, but you can’t teach a work ethic,” Brand said. “People want to be proud of where they work. You have to give everyone the tools they need to succeed.”
He said his time in the military taught him how to build and lead a team. That leadership has led to many staff members sticking around a long time because its a fun and rewarding place to work.
“They still love working at the restaurant,” he said.
He said the difficulties in hiring and maintaining staff through the pandemic is one of the factors that led to him selling the business. He said he was managing from his home in Fort Lauderdale, but it wasn’t fair to the current staff to have an owner a 1,000 miles away.
“It’s been really difficult building and maintaining that team,” Brand said.
He said prior to the pandemic, the restaurant had a waiting list of hires for the front and the back of the house, and now it’s difficult to get people to show up for interviews.
“You can’t lead from behind,” Brand said. “That is why I looked for and was receptive to selling. It was one of those serendipitous moments when they asked me about it.”
SJ Restaurant includes Jason Jenny, Gerry Windschitl and Janna Whitt. The group, which includes longtime Harry’s customers and Northfield residents Jenny and Whitt, also operates McHugh’s Public House in Savage, Stella’s Fish Cafe in Minneapolis and Gold Nugget in Minnetonka.
Brand said family is another reason he had to leave the Lakeville restaurant business. In Florida, he is caring for his mother and special needs sister.
During his going away party, Brand said it was sad, but it was good as well.
“I gave them the pep talk about how important the business it to the community and to each other,” he said.
Brand said he encouraged them to keep building relationships with customers and their co-workers.
“When you add it up, these people spend more time there then we do at home with our families,” he said. “When it is a local environment like that it extends that sense family.
“When you build something like that, it takes on its own life,” Brand said. “It is something completely unique – the pride you take in working together a common cause.”
Brand said he will certainly be undertaking a new venture, and everything is on the board at this point.
While he might not know for sure where the next flight will go, one can be sure it’s going to be another fun ride.
