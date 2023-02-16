lv bioenergy devco

The BioEnergy Devco Maryland site is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and more than 16,000 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment, the company said. The resulting greenhouse gases prevented from being released into the atmosphere has the equivalent environmental impact of nearly 70,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year, it said.

 Photo from BioEnergy Devco

It would feature two 90-foot wide bio-digester silos

The city of Lakeville could be the future home of an organics processing facility to turn food waste that might otherwise go to a landfill into energy to help power the community.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

