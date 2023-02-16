It would feature two 90-foot wide bio-digester silos
The city of Lakeville could be the future home of an organics processing facility to turn food waste that might otherwise go to a landfill into energy to help power the community.
BioEnergy Devco LLC is proposing to build the facility on 15 acres that in 2021 was annexed from Eureka Township to the southeast corner of Lakeville.
The Lakeville City Council asked several questions during its Jan. 23 work session about the facility that would used anaerobic digestion technology to process organic feedstock and convert it into renewable natural gas and compost for soil.
The council was supportive of a change to the industrial zone’s permitted use to allow for the proposed organics bio-digesters, which on this site are proposed to be two round silos that would be 90 feet in diameter and 40 feet tall.
City Administrator Justin Miller said the zoning text amendment would be reviewed by the Planning Commission before coming back to the City Council.
Most of the council’s questions centered around how odors would be handled and the proposed site plan.
BioEnergy Devco representatives said their other similar site in Maryland has been in operation for the past year on a 5-acre side and has had no odor complaints from neighbors.
The Maryland site, which is surrounded by mostly other industrial businesses, uses the same negative air pressure technology that would be used in Lakeville. The technology aims to keep the odors contained inside the structures so the air quality is suitable for workers and surrounding areas. Trucks arriving at the site will have all organic materials covered.
BioEnergy Devco representatives said there are strict regulations with the materials its handles, and that includes emissions.
They said the organic material would primarily be composed of residential and commercial food waste.
As for noise, the company said truck traffic would be the loudest sounds coming from the site, which would not be different from other nearby industrial properties.
The site is on the border with Eureka Township. There are some rural residential properties to the east and south.
“We want to be good partners in the community,” BioEnergy Devco project manager Julie Berry said.
She said the company would have public engagement so the development is not a surprise to people.
The council provided some feedback to the design, asking specifically if it could be arranged in such a way that the silos were more on the interior than the southern edge as they are currently depicted. BioEnergy Devco officials were open to the idea, noting that having such a large site allows it to make use of ample screening from surrounding properties.
The company said that the Lakeville site was selected since it is near Ramsey and Washington counties, which BioEnergy Devco hopes to contract with to handle their organics processing.
They said the idea behind the bio-digester technology is that it speeds up the process through which organic materials can be turned into “pipeline quality natural gas” or compost for soil.
The company said that as a country we don’t want to use up more landfills. Some landfills in Dakota County are at or near capacity and have applied for expanded use. Landfills are also a major source of harmful emissions, such as ammonia, sulfides, methane, and carbon dioxide.
“Anything that can reduce landfill use is better for everyone,” they said.
The company said the legislative tailwinds and market forces are in Minnesota to make this a sustainable venture for 15-30 years in the future.
“All the local utilities, they are just clamoring for this,” they said.
The company said that 15-20 permanent employees would be hired to operate the facility.
The Maryland site is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and more than 16,000 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment, the company said. The resulting greenhouse gases prevented from being released into the atmosphere has the equivalent environmental impact of nearly 70,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year, it said.
BioEnergy Devco is also working on other projects in North Carolina, Illinois, New Jersey and Georgia.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
