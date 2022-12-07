Parents: Policy will censor, marginalize
populations, employees not cyborgs
A professional conduct policy for district employees written by the Farmington School Board chair received pushback from two parents who spoke at the Nov. 28 regular board meeting, calling the policy language oppressive and intended to marginalize and censor populations.
School Board Chair Kyle Christensen read draft policy highlights during the Nov. 14 School Board work session. This was the first of three readings that the board will hear before it could consider approving it.
“A couple months ago we (the School Board) spent time discussing policy pertaining to expectations of School Board members, it was good with proper discussions,” Christensen said.
The policy centered around how members need to attend meetings, rules of engagement, and what happens at the School Board table like speaking in one voice, he added.
“The policy I am putting forth here is written with that same kind of intention, and from statutes to licensures, to teaching framework and other policies that are guidelines today that are implicit, so this policy is not simply to reinstate the statute but to provide clarity around areas that have become increasingly clear that some direction might be needed,” Christensen said.
He thanked the administration for providing information about statutory language around the code of ethics for administrators and teachers.
“I researched existing 192 policies and I looked at available MSBA (Minnesota School Board Association) modeling and some things that other districts have done,” he said.
Christensen said: “There’s not a single good policy, so this is an attempt to write what is a single good policy. The goal here is not to create a laundry list of what is allowed and what is not allowed, but to provide some clear direction that will better support relationships with students and families and between all those who are working in ISD 192.”
Response
Two Farmington residents spoke in opposition to the policy during open comment of the Nov. 28 meeting at city hall.
Sara Fry objected to a portion of the policy that said: “teachers, other classroom staff and district employees are to refrain from interjecting personal political beliefs or biases that are unrelated to instructional goals into the development of curriculum or lesson plans.”
She said: “This item leaves a wide gray area open to a bunch of very different interpretations depending on the reader’s political leaning and bias. Who defines what is political? Some individuals would say that acknowledgment of racism in the world today is political, others would say our society is moving toward of a goal of treating all with respect and dignity and not political.
“Employees are not cyborgs; it’s not possible for bias to be left at the doorway of district buildings. Teachers, staff, and students carry it with them wherever they go, and if the policy’s intent is to be respectful, kind, and tolerant with one another, this policy is redundant – we already have policies in place for that,” Fry said.
“Students need opportunities to discuss the facets of life that create bias with teachers and trusted adults in many spaces to learn how to interact with the very diverse world they will face once they leave Farmington schools,” Fry said.
Kelsey Jezierski said she believes the policy is designed to silence district staff and teachers.
“This policy felt oppressive, and I felt like its purpose was to censor marginalized populations who have been historically silenced all because of people’s fragility,” Jezierski said. “This policy is reactionary and ironically written from a place of personal political beliefs and bias.
“Those who sit in places of power need to be mindful of their inherit positions of power and authority, and it concerns me there is no clear definition of what is political because as we know these days everything is considered political, and there is no clear definition of what is a political bias.”
She said the policy’s “vague verbiage” leaves educators and administrators to the mercy of the interpretation of what falls under these terms of those who hold positions of power and authority.
“I hope that is this policy is to be pushed through and passed that there are clear, defined definitions of what these terms mean and what exactly falls under those terms,” Jezierski said.
There are five parts of the policy, including one that states: “All district employees are expected to refrain from comments or statements, even in jest, reflecting adversely on or which single out or criticize any person or group with reference to their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, including gender identity and expression, or other protected class.”
Redirecting parents
Christensen said the draft policy is in response to parental feedback.
“In my two years on the board, I have redirected many parents to administrators to address concerns in this area,” he said. “Well, I know there is an informal approach to these concerns, and I believe the administration could use more tools to back it up.”
In recent months, Christensen said many community stakeholders have shared very different points of views with him and have asked the board for a statement on this matter and a policy to affirm District 192’s commitment to providing an educational environment which all learners and staff treat each other with respect and dignity and where diverse experiences and all feel honored and valued.
In recent weeks, Christensen said he circulated this draft conduct policy to other board members and the board took part in informal conversations.
“I have some next steps in mind, but I wanted to introduce the policy,” he said.
The draft policy can be revised and will need to be read at two more meetings before the board votes officially on it.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.