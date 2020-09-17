Many amenities open to the public
Eagan’s first four-star hotel is on track to open Oct. 1.
Looming over the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and Interstate 494 in northeastern Eagan, construction on the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel at 2611 Nordic Way is complete.
Guests will be able to recognize its connection to Nordic traditions immediately.
“We wanted it to be subtle in little ways,” said Brent Glashan, general manager of Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. “We want to respect the overall feel for the team. Everything down to the lighting and the angle of the front driveway, you get that Nordic punch. There’s lots of ‘Vs’ everywhere. As you walk through the lobby, everything is grand and bright. The main ballroom is almost like a ship with a high ceiling that slopes down. The art in the hallways almost has this winter forest feel. A lot of the carpet resembles ice. There’s a lot of wood in the architecture, giving it that traditional, natural feel. It all subtly reminds you of that Nordic culture and the Minnesota Vikings.”
The signature artwork is the three hand-carved, Nordic-inspired wooden columns located at the front desk made by local artist Kevin Showell.
Showell, who lives in White Bear Lake and maintains a studio in northeast Minneapolis, spent about six months carving the columns.
Using basswood, “I kept the wooden columns together and built a rotisserie system that I could roll and carve them horizontally,” Showell said.
“The concept we came up with was to deconstruct the iconic Viking ship and use elements of it all throughout the three columns in the lobby,” Showell said. “The details that filled in the designs were inspired by historic Viking artwork. This ranged from wood carvings on ships and churches to Stone carving of runestones, jewelry in metal as well as carving in bone. The Viking era was abundant with talented artisans. Depictions of many of those artifacts make up the detailing on the columns.”
He’s done the back bar carving work at Finnegan’s Taproom in Minneapolis. Probably his most recognizable work is the Grecian maiden installed on Summit Avenue in St. Paul across from the Minnesota Governor’s Residence.
But you don’t need to have a room to see the columns or experience much of what Omni Viking Lakes Hotel has to offer.
“All of our amenities, the food and beverage; spa; and retail, you don’t have to be an overnight guest to appreciate them,” Glashan said. “We’d love for people to come for a staycation with us, but they don’t have to be an overnight guest to appreciate them.”
Going with the Nordic theme, Idlewild Spa incorporates many elements of a Finnish spa experience with an emphasis on thermotherapy.
Guests will be encouraged to cycle between hot treatments, like the steam room or sauna, and cold treatments, like the ice fountain or deluge shower.
The spa also includes an indoor fireplace lounge a hot tub; fire pits; and a salt relaxation room.
People also don’t need to rent a room to order pizza from the new Ann Kim restaurant Kindred Hearth, which located on the hotel’s first floor.
Kim, who grew up in Apple Valley, is a James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur. She is the mind behind Twin Cities restaurants Young Joni, Hello Pizza and Pizzeria Lola.
“It’s her menu,” Glashan said. “It’s her programing. The menu will feature some of her classics to that high-end pizza and comfort food. It focuses on that wood-burning oven. It’s an open kitchen concept, viewable from the dining area. They’ll also have breakfast, which is a first for her. I know she’s excited to get creative.
“I know people are excited to see her with something south of the river,” Glashan said.
With a large patio, lounge area and bar, Kindred Hearth is able to handle the current COVID-19 guidelines by spacing guests out and by providing outdoor patio seating when possible.
There’s also Ember & Ice on the second floor, which will serve as a more intimate, Icelandic dining experience. On Friday and Saturday nights, guests can expect an energetic vibe with local DJ. Ember & Ice will also have a ports bar vibe Sundays and Mondays during football season.
“There’s many TVs and a fireplace inside and out,” Glashan said. “It’s comfortable. It will be great for games. The patio is one of my favorite features. It overlooks TCO stadium and the Vikings facility (TCO Performance Center).”
In the lobby lounge, Keras Bar, which gets its name from an old term for a Vikings’ “drinking horn” serves as a communal workspace and lounge.
Omni put a focus on having as much of its suppliers local as possible, including the beer on tap and the ice in the drinks.
The retail store Copper & Thistle will feature products from Minnesota designers and purveyors, and its coffee shop Ten Drops was done in partnership with locally owned Caribou Coffee.
More than 425,000 hours have been spent by local companies and individuals constructing Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
ESG Architecture & Design led the design; Kraus Anderson served as the general contractor; Cambria produced the countertops and shower walls; and Ecolab provided the water filtration and sanitation equipment.
Glashan also touted the six, two-story hospitality lounges, outfitted with a dining room table turned poker table, floor-to-ceiling fireplace and full kitchen.
“They were originally designed for Viking players when they stay with us, but we realized it’s such a great feature,” Glashan said. “You can see both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. It’s a huge space with big TVs and a fireplace.”
Omni Vikings Lakes was constructed to serve as a convention center with 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.
But in the current economic climate and health situation, the convention business is slow at best.
‘It’s a tough environment to be in this business,” Glashan said. “It was important for us to be open and for the public to be here and see us. Business travel is slowly creeping back. But, the individual travelers, the leisure travelers and staycations are picking up. I think they’ll see that this is a safe environment to come and relax. If there’s a pool and a big deck (the hotel has an indoor pool and fitness center for guests), people are slowly getting more comfortable with that.”
Glashan said there are a few smaller events booked for the convention center in October. He said they’re able to put them in a larger meeting space so they can spread out.
This is Omni Hotels & Resorts first foray into Minnesota.
“When the Wilf family (owners of MV Ventures) was looking for a brand to partner with, they didn’t want a cookie cutter company,” Glashan said. “None of the Omni properties look the same. Everything is local and authentic.”
Omni Viking Lakes Hotel is similar to its hotel in Dallas, he said.
Omni Frisco Hotel is part of The Star, a 91-acre entertainment district anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Ford Center.
For more information visit omnihotels.com/hotels/viking-lakes-minnesota.
