Dakota Electric Association recently awarded David Nicolai, Castle Rock Township supervisor, the 2022 Outstanding Township Leader of the Year award.
Each year, Dakota Electric seeks to recognize outstanding rural leadership with the award.
Dakota Electric Association recently awarded David Nicolai, Castle Rock Township supervisor, the 2022 Outstanding Township Leader of the Year award.
Each year, Dakota Electric seeks to recognize outstanding rural leadership with the award.
Dakota Electric Board Director Bill Middlecamp recently attended the Dakota County Township Officers’ Association meeting to present the award to Nicolai.
“I was shell shocked,” Nicolai said. “I was very appreciative.”
Nicolai has served on the Castle Rock Township Board and Planning Commission for 26 years. He was also elected to the Minnesota Association of Board of Township Officers, serves as a member of the Dakota County Agriculture Society, Minnesota Official Record Keeping Association and Dakota City Heritage Village. He has been on the Farmington Rotary and the Farmington Lions for many years.
Nicolai is vice president of Castle Rock Bank.
“We are grateful for David’s many years of dedicated service to Castle Rock Township,” said Middlecamp as he presented the award. “He has been an outstanding leader, serving the community in a number of different capacities over the years.”
Along with the award, Nicolai could designate a $250 donation on his behalf, which he directed to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department.
“People who serve the local townships are very dedicated to their communities,” Peggy Johnson, Dakota Electric’s community relations director, said. “As a member-owned cooperative, Dakota Electric is pleased to help recognize people like David who do outstanding work.”
A member-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 110,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.