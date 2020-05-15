Following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order allowing elective surgery as of May 11, Northfield Hospital + Clinics is preparing to resume time-sensitive surgeries and procedures in a way that meets the requirements of the governor and Minnesota Department of Health.
One of the state’s requirements is to prioritize surgeries and procedures based on urgency. There are two measures: If postponing surgery poses a high risk that disease will progress, or the patient will have severe symptoms, such as uncontrollable pain.
NH+C surgeons are in the process of prioritizing cases based on level of urgency, using these criteria.
The hospital continues to have emergency surgery available 24/7.
Those who had a surgery or procedure scheduled and it has been postponed, the hospital will contact those patients directly.
Those who have put off talking with a surgeon, contact a primary care provider or a specialist to schedule a consultation.
Orthopedics: 507-646-8900
General Surgery: 507-646-1494
Women’s Health Center: 507-646-1478
Ear, Nose and Throat: 952-469-0500
Breast Care Center: 507-646-1143
Ophthalmology (eye): 507-645-9202
Separately, mammograms will resume as of May 19. To schedule a mammogram, call 507-646-1143.
NH+C has systemwide precautions against COVID-19 in all locations to safely care for all patients. Learn more about COVID-19 precautions: bit.ly/nhc-covid19.
