New Sociables, a nonprofit, nondenominational social group for women living south of the Minnesota River, will meet at 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Peace Church, 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan.

The featured speaker will be Annalie Strong, who will speak about Tourette syndrome. Annalie wants others to know that Tourette syndrome is not what one sees portrayed on TV and in the movies. She lives in Farmington and attends high school at Connections Academy.

The organization, which meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Monday of each month, welcomes women who are new to the area, newly retired, lost a spouse, or are interested in meeting new friends.

New Sociables sponsors many activities such as book clubs, card clubs, golfing, biking, crafts, tours, lunch adventures, plays, mahjongg, and community projects.

For more information, go to www.newsociables.com.

Tags

Load comments