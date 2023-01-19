New North Trail Elementary interim principal read a storybook about building a future together on her first week in the position.
Kelly Galarneau is new to the job, but is not a new face to students, staff, or parents since she is a longtime North Trail teacher.
Galarneau, 39, will serve as interim principal through the end of the school year. She took over leadership duties Dec. 16 after longtime principal Steven Geis retired on Dec. 15. She is in her 12th year at Farmington Public Schools, where she has taught fifth grade. She taught at Garden Elementary in Des Moines, Iowa, before coming to Minnesota due to her husband’s job.
At North Trail she has served in a leadership role as the facilitator for instructional support within the Q-Comp program that focuses on curricular and staff development.
“Q-Comp is a way for teachers to develop themselves professionally, I have been interested in leadership for a long time,” Galarneau said. “It was the perfect opportunity for me to serve this building in all the different ways to use the skills I have with staff and my education in and I am trying to marry those skills and my knowledge of the building, the families and the community and serve in a different way.”
She shadowed Geis for years and more closely for two weeks prior to his retirement.
“I learned a lot from Dr. Geis. We all loved him,” Galarneau said.
North Trail has about 618 students, is one of five elementary schools in District 192, and is located on the northside of Farmington near the Lakeville border.
“I want the families and our community to know that I have a dedication to their kids, and the reason I am here is that I care about them deeply and about this community,” she said.
When asked what she wants the community to know about her, she said: “This building has my heart because I have worked here for so long, and so the opportunity to serve this building and be here in a way is such an honor and such an amazing opportunity for me. I want them to know the importance of the responsibility of this role, and I want to make this a really safe, fun, caring, student-centered community where kids can come and learn and grow and enjoy schools.”
Galarneau said the teachers and building staff work to make the building special for students to learn.
Galarneau makes a home in the area with her husband and two daughters. She said she is an avid reader who loves the Farmington Public Library and spending time with generations of her family at their cabin on the lake during the summer.
Looking forward to bringing back many school events this year, Galarneau said: “We are coming off the pandemic and COVID, and we are working really hard to build back some of the family activities and the traditions … that we lost over the last three years.”
She said it was fun to see children and their parents at the holiday gingerbread house event at the school after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
“I am looking forward to assemblies where we can celebrate being learners in the same community,” she said.
Galarneau wants her young student body to focus on learning while teachers to make learning meaningful, fun and engaging.
The children’s storybook she read to staff called “What We’ll Build: Plans for Our Together Future” will serve as a roadmap as she leads the school.
“I am not new, but I am in a new position. I love this building and look to how we will work together and look to the future and all the possibilities of what we can be and we are going to be when we build it together.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
