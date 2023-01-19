Kelly Galarneau is the new interim principal at North Trail Elementary School

Kelly Galarneau is the new interim principal at the North Trail Elementary school in Farmington. She took over leadership duties Dec. 16 after longtime principal Steven Geis retired.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

New North Trail Elementary interim principal read a storybook about building a future together on her first week in the position.

Kelly Galarneau is new to the job, but is not a new face to students, staff, or parents since she is a longtime North Trail teacher.

