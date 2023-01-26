Tami Phillippi is new president of Eagan Rotary Club

Tami Phillippi, owner of Fame Minnesota, has been a Eagan Rotary Club member for 27 years and she is the new president. The Rotary Club plans to initiate more community volunteering and hands-on activities for members.

Tami Phillippi has been installed as the new president of Rotary of Eagan.

She said she plans to expand hands-on volunteer opportunities, along with hosting more social events.

