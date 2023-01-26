Tami Phillippi has been installed as the new president of Rotary of Eagan.
She said she plans to expand hands-on volunteer opportunities, along with hosting more social events.
“For 35 years, Eagan Rotary has raised funds that benefit local nonprofits,” said Phillippi, owner of Frame Minnesota, who is a 27-year member of Eagan Rotary.
“Our impact is felt in Eagan and beyond our borders. We now will be active community volunteers in local nonprofits once a month for programs such as Feed My Starving Children, packing Blizzard Packs for Meals on Wheels with Interact, a counterpart of Rotary that mentors teens at Eagan High School. The club will also work with 360 Communities making Armful of Love contributions for victims of abuse and human trafficking,” she said.
Phillippi believes all the volunteer activities will not only benefit the community and create personal connections with those nonprofits, but also build camaraderie with the current 64 Rotary members.
“We are always looking for people of action to join our club since there are endless avenues to enrich this community,” Phillippi said.
She encourages people to call her at 651-405-0011.
As president, Phillippi has been through three years of leadership training by taking on the role of secretary, treasurer and vice president prior to becoming club president.
Art Works was identified as a major project to benefit community artists and Eagan Rotary made a commitment of $150,000 to support the building purchase. Other major projects have included the support of the Eagan Rotary Bandshell in Eagan’s Central Park, Blackhawk Lake playground equipment and the educational fire safety trailer.
The club’s meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. See eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
