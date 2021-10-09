Clinic invites public to attend
Health and Harvest Festival on Oct. 23
by Kara Hildreth
Sun Thisweek
Dakota County Tribune
Minnesota Community Care will soon open a medical clinic designed to meet the needs of all and those who may be underserved in terms of health care.
The Farmington clinic plans to open its doors in November on the first floor of the medical building at 19685 Pilot Knob Road, in the former Fairview Clinic space.
Reuben Moore, president and executive officer for Minnesota Community Care, looks forward to bringing his kind of health care to Farmington, stating his life’s passion is to grow rural health care.
Minnesota Community Care, founded 50 years ago to meet needs of the underserved, will have served patients across the state in 17 clinic sites by the end of this year, Moore said.
Patients can be any age, uninsured, underinsured or families who work and cannot afford health care insurance premiums.
“We have always been on the front lines of serving the marginal community in the rural and urban areas,” said Moore, who has worked with Mayo Clinic, United Health Group, and Humana Insurance.
“We envision a world in which all people have access to exceptional, all-inclusive health care and are living healthy lives, and we serve everyone regardless of language, age, access to insurance or ability to pay,” Moore said.
The clinic is funded by patients, public insurance programs Medicaid and Medicare, in addition to state and federal grants.
Minnesota Community Care has served serve 200,000 Minnesotans, and the Farmington location will be the first clinic in Dakota County. The clinic will offer family planning, pregnancy testing, maternity care, preventative care for all ages, well child health care, general physical exams, immunizations, screenings, nutrition services, and more health and well-being care.
“We hope to have mental health services and substance use disorder services,” Moore said.
“We will offer a one-stop shop solution for primary care services, and we are excited about being a partner in thinking about how everyone can get access to affordable healthcare,” he said.
The clinic will host the free Health and Harvest Festival 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the clinic site off Pilot Knob Road next door to CVS Pharmacy.
Language translators will be on site, if needed, with the goal of becoming as inclusive as possible, according to Eve Onduru, director of marketing and communications for Minnesota Community Care.
The public can meet providers and schedule a visit or get health questions answered on a walk-in basis. The festival will offer a place to browse goods and services from other businesses, and children can check out the children’s craft corner, face painting and hot chocolate station.
“We will have teams on the ground to showcase our clinical offerings since we will have 80 percent of our services on site,” Onduru said.
Minnesota Community Care hosted a week-long event in August to celebrate agricultural workers during National Health Center Week. The event gave away more than 12,000 pounds of food in the parking lot, in addition to offering the public screenings and vaccinations.
To find out more, go online to mncare.org or 651-602-7500.
Moore said: “We provide services where we are needed – in urban neighborhoods, schools, public housing campuses and homeless shelters because we are dedicated to the community, employing local residents and giving back to your neighborhood.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
