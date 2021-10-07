Eagan Fire Department transitions to full-time,
career firefighters in 2022
by Kara Hildreth
Sun Thisweek
Dakota County Tribune
New Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle, who has had a long fire service career, plans to lead the Fire Department toward greater excellence in serving the community.
Searle took over in August after longtime former Fire Chief Mike Scott retired after 35 years of service to the department.
As a longtime career firefighter in Minnesota, Searle began working as a part-time firefighter for St. Louis Park where he gained valuable experience and attended night school to become a firefighter. After two years Searle was hired as a full-time firefighter, and he spent 19 years with the St. Louis Park Fire Department, most recently serving as assistant fire chief.
He also worked as a part-time firefighter with Brooklyn Park for 10 years.
“For me, it has always been about service and the community, and the fact that when somebody has something going wrong in their lives, then they call 9-1-1 because their house is on fire, or they’ve had a car crash or their friend is sick or they are having an illness, whatever is going wrong with them has made them feel desperate to reach out for help,” Searle said.
“It is just an amazing feeling to be that person who is called upon and relied upon to come and do your best to – you can’t fix things – but you can stop them from getting worse and being that person who is called upon in the community that, for me, has always given me the greatest thrill.”
When asked if he could share his awards or honors, Searle declined the opportunity.
“I first heard about the fire service in a St. Louis Park newsletter mailed to residents that said we need firefighters, and I knew that is what I wanted to do as a kid, but that dream got pushed aside as other things became more important, but I thought I am going to try this, and I tried it and immediately realized I had an aptitude for it and a passion for it and I made it my full-time career,” Searle said.
As a boy, he, like many youngsters, dreamed of becoming a real life hero like a fireman. But for him this was a serious aspiration.
“I thought firefighters were great when I was a kid because it was an action-oriented, fun, and I was drawn to it as a kid,” he said.
A close friend of his who worked as a paramedic suggested he go into the fire service.
“He said to me, ‘Hugo, you need to be a firefighter because you have all the right attributes, and you would be the greatest firefighter.’ He knew my drive for service and my ability to make decisions under stress,” Searle said.
That service commitment and drive has only grown throughout his career.
He and his wife, Lynn, who is a second-grade teacher, make a home in St. Louis Park with their 15-year-old daughter Caryl.
Speaking with an English accent with a slight Welsh brogue, Searle was born in Wales, Scotland.
“My Welsh accent which is a far more lilting accent – that I lost a long time ago, and now my accent is probably made up of a bunch of different places, but it has an ordinate amount of American in it, but you don’t hear that and when I go back to Britain they hear that and they hear the American, so I get accused of being American when I go there,” Searle said.
Maintaining dual citizenship, Searle moved to the United States in 1993.
When asked what brought him to America, he said: “A sense of adventure and I had traveled around the world, living in lots of different places and I wanted to experience North America, so I came here as part of that adventurous spirit.”
“I really liked it here and I was so impressed by the beauty of the country, the kindness of the people, the land of plenty you know and just the opportunities and I thought Wow! This is fantastic,” Searle said.
Then he met his wife and fell in love and the couple decided to stay in the Twin Cities since she was a Minnesota girl. The family shares his understanding about the value of his public service commitment, he said.
“We all understand that commitment, my daughter is on the swim team, and I haven’t been to one of her swimming meets this year because I have had to go to other responsibilities of my job.” But he cheers his daughter on when he watches her competitions online.
“My wife has been very supportive, and I am blessed to have her,” he said.
The Eagan Fire Department includes 36 firefighters and captains.
“Each day there are 12 of them on shifts between the three stations,” he said. Currently, part-time firefighters can sign up to do shifts and do work to supplement that staff. Then firefighters are on call back if the department has a big incident or needs more help, they will do what is referred to as a call back.”
The department will soon transition to an all, full-time career firefighter model on Jan. 1, 2022.
“Many of our firefighters have already moved into that, and half of our firefighters have come from the part-time ranks,” Searle said.
The past 18 months during the unknowns of COVID-19, Searle said there was a learning curve for firefighters.
“It was dangerous because there were so many unknowns with the virus and it was serious because we can’t not go to work or work from home,” he said.
Most firefighter calls are EMT in nature.
“We have to go out and meet everyone with the virus, so it was a very scary time in the fire service, especially the first few months with the steep learning curve, a lot of firefighters struggled to get the right kind of PPE,” he said.
“Now that we have been dealing with COVID-19 for a long time, and we are very good at it, we have probably changed our practices for good now.”
Searle said he is a big believer in teamwork and having a good department depends on the vision of city leaders, and primarily Scott “who laid the groundwork for this really amazing fire department.”
“My job is to make sure we maintain that and get better and even provide a higher level of service.”
