The new city of Empire will host its first City Council and mayoral election Tuesday, Feb. 14 with three candidates running for mayor and four candidates in an uncontested race for four open seats on the council.
The special election polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Empire Public Works Building, 2577 Vermillion River Trail, Farmington. Unregistered voters can register and vote on Election Day. Information on absentee voting can be found at: www.co.dakota.mn.us/Government/VotingElections/Absentee.
The three Empire residents running for mayor are: Tanya Borchardt, Elizabeth Sweet Haas and Trent Larson. The term for mayor is two years. Mayoral candidate profiles appear in today’s edition.
The four Empire residents seeking a seat on the council are: Eric Hanson, Tom Kaldunski, Danny Rubio and Marla Vagts. Hanson and Vagts are running for four-year terms, and Rubio and Kaldunski are running for two-year terms.
This month a judge approved a petition so Empire Township could formally become a city. After years of preparation, Empire Township was granted permission to proceed with the process to transition into Minnesota’s newest city.
Empire Township received an order for incorporation Aug. 31 from State Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig as a result of a petition for incorporation filed with the state in February 2022.
Incorporation includes changing the governing body from a three-member town board to a five-member council, according to Charles Seipel-Teng, Empire clerk and treasurer.
Empire, an area of nearly 36 square miles, was organized as a township more than 160 years ago, and has approximately 3,300 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. This population exceeds most cities in Minnesota, according to township staff.
After the election results are canvassed and the council and mayor are sworn in, Empire Township will officially become the city of Empire, Seipel-Teng said.
