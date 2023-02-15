City of Empire
Submitted photo courtesy of Empire

The new city of Empire held its first election Feb. 14 and elected Trent Larson to lead the city as the new mayor along with four members to serve on the Empire City Council.

Mayor-elect Larson received a total of 240 votes and mayor candidates Elizabeth Sweet Haas got 44 votes, and Tanya Borchardt received 33 votes. There was one write-in mayoral candidate vote.

