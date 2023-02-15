The new city of Empire held its first election Feb. 14 and elected Trent Larson to lead the city as the new mayor along with four members to serve on the Empire City Council.
Mayor-elect Larson received a total of 240 votes and mayor candidates Elizabeth Sweet Haas got 44 votes, and Tanya Borchardt received 33 votes. There was one write-in mayoral candidate vote.
The City of Empire is scheduled to approve a resolution to formally canvass election results in a meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 15.
Mayor-elect Larson will serve a two-year term that will expire Dec. 31, 2024 on the five-seat Empire City Council.
Empire residents elected four candidates for the four open seats on Empire City Council.
The two-year council seats will be filled by Tom Kaldunski who earned 218 votes, and Danny Rubio who received 205 votes. There were 54 write-in votes for the two-year council term. The two-year council term expires Dec. 31, 2024.
The two seats for the four-year council term were filled by Eric Hanson who received 256 votes, and Marla Vagts who got 207 votes. There were 10 write-in votes for the four-year council seat. The four-year council term run through Dec. 31, 2026.
The total voting electorate breakdown: 318 residents voted on election day, along with one absentee ballot received by the city.
The total number of registered voters in the city of Empire on election day was 1,978, according to the city clerk.
Four Empire residents registered to vote on election day.
This month a judge approved a petition so Empire Township could formally become a city after years of preparation and Empire Township was granted permission to proceed with the process to transition from Empire Township into Minnesota’s newest city, the City of Empire. Empire Township received an order for incorporation Aug. 31 from State Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig as a result of a petition for incorporation filed with the State of Minnesota back in February 2022.
The biggest change with the status change with the incorporation was the change of its governing body from a three-member town board to a five-member council with a mayor, according to Charles Seipel-Teng, clerk and treasurer with the city of Empire.
Empire Township, an area of nearly 36 square miles, was organized as a township more than 160 years ago, and today the population stands at approximately 3,300 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census report.
This population exceeds most cities in the state of Minnesota, according to city staff.
After the election results are canvassed and the council and mayor are sworn in, Empire Township will officially become the City of Empire, Seipel-Teng said.
