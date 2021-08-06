Corrigan Electric becomes Corrigan Eclectic
The Corrigan name is back in downtown Rosemount.
Corrigan Electric, a fixture in downtown Rosemount for more than 50 years, has become Corrigan Eclectic, an art gallery and festival space at corner of 145th Street and Cameo Avenue.
Last month, Rosemount resident Rita Corrigan celebrated her birthday at the grand opening of Corrigan Eclectic, the new name of her late husband Don Corrigan’s place of business.
The redesigned space features a three-room gallery showcasing Rita Corrigan’s oil and pastels of the North Shore, Iceland, and other natural wonders.
She worked for decades an art teacher at area public schools and St. Joseph Catholic School.
“I’m inspired by what I see when I travel,” Rita Corrigan said. “After an trip to Iceland with my family, I did a whole series on the mountains there. I loved them. They’re so rugged and simple.”
She has several series inspired by locations such as Ireland, Croatia, Glacier National Park and the north shore of Minnesota.
Several of her recent Minnesota inspired works were on display at Tettegouche State Park visitor center and Johnson Heritage Post Gallery in Grand Marais.
Corrigan Eclectic has been a family dream for a long time, but not everything has gone to plan.
The building was home to Corrigan Electric for decades, as it was operated by Thomas Corrigan in the early 1950s, and then his son Don Corrigan since the 1960s.
“When my dad (Don) he retired, he was going to turn the front into a gallery for my mom,” Rita and Don’s daughter Kat Corrigan said. “He liked the idea of calling it ‘Corrigan Eclectic.’ He liked puns and clever uses of words. But, he died before we could finish.”
His passing in 2015 was a shock to not only the family, but the community.
According to an article in the Dakota County Tribune, “he was known throughout the community as a strong family man, a devout Catholic and a lover of history. All of his life pursuits seemingly were done with a smile, though he was serious about his craft as an electrician and great service to his customers.”
“It was Don’s dream for this to be an art studio for me,” Rita Corrigan said. “I’m not getting any younger, so I figured this is as good of a time to do it as any.”
For the past few years, the building was rented to Nickie Carrigan Fitness Warehouse and storage.
“It was fun for him to have them in there,” Kat Corrigan said. “I think my dad like the energy. We weren’t so sure what to do after my dad died. Their lease was up and we talked about it. I asked: ‘Are we going to do this or not?’ I’m the one always pushing us to do stuff. I said: ‘Let’s get it together by mom’s birthday.’ ”
The Warehouse has since relocated to 14390 S. Robert Trail.
The building needed more than just a fresh coat of paint to become an art gallery.
“There was a big leak in the roof and a fake wall,” Kat Corrigan said. “There’s a lot of memories there too. It was difficult because this was dad’s space.”
But in the end, the dream has become reality.
It’s still very much a work in progress.
“The idea is to bring other people to the city to see what we have in Rosemount,” Rita Corrigan said.
There will be a permanent space for Rita Corrigan’s work and other gallery spaces that “could be used by a visiting artist,” Kat Corrigan said.
In the back of the building, four garage doors can open to create a large venue for future events and monthly art markets.
Kat Corrigan is an artist with several connections through art fairs and festivals.
“I have a crew of people who know these things,” Kat Corrigan said.
The first event was July 9.
“It was like a high school reunion,” Kat Corrigan said. “There were so many people there (Rita) hadn’t seen in years. I said: ‘Boy if this is all we do, it was worth it. We did it. We opened. Whatever else happens, it’s icing on the cake.’ ”
They’re hoping to bring in about 15 artists for the art markets.
They are scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The next four will be Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 6 and Dec. 11.
“We’re also hoping to have some classes in there,” Kat Corrigan said. “It’s evolving as art does. We aren’t exactly sure what happens.”
The gallery currently doesn’t have set hours, but Rita Corrigan said she would open it for a tour pretty much any time.
For more information visit Corriganecletic.com.
Andy Rogers can be reached at andy.rogers@ecm-inc.com.
