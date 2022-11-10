Mayor: building site is downtown cornerstone
A new four-story, market rate apartment complex could bring 74 housing units to the Farmington downtown cityscape and give the city new life and vitality on the corner of Third and Elm streets.
A team from Ebert Construction and Collage Architects presented a concept plan Monday, Nov. 7, during a City Council and Planning Commission work session.
The team spoke with city staff Nov. 3 after sharing a concept plan for the new apartment complex.
Greg Hayes, vice president of real estate and development with Ebert Construction, said the group has had a series of discussions with city staff.
“We can work and really embrace the downtown and having people live in the downtown district,” Hayes said.
“What we are hearing is that we are on the same page, and that this is something that fits Farmington, and it is something that the city of Farmington would embrace. It is our job to make sure that it is right, and a work session like this is chance for everybody’s voice who want to say what is right and what’s wrong and to reconsider as we move forward - we really want this to be an open dialogue,” Hayes added.
The draft concept plan outlines a new four-story, market rate apartment complex to lease different floor plan apartments in a building with 74 units. The plan offered up three different parking options that could be modified.
The potential draft plan would close off Second Street. The project would take land where the city-owned public parking lot is located that runs parallel to the railroad tracks.
“Then we would work with the city to in turn create a replacement parking on the city lot, we are trying to get the right feel and the right fit and we really appreciate that approach to get a well-rounded view of the city and the departments with that downtown redevelopment that reinforced our interest in the property,” Hayes said.
The land is south of Kwik Trip and sits on the main thoroughfare into downtown off Highway 50 or Elm Street.
The commercial land was the former home to Dakota Motors commercial. The land has been for sale for years and has remained mostly vacant, though a couple small businesses lease a small portion of the space.
The apartment complex draft design shows a first level lobby and community space. It would offer residents a community meeting space and exercise room on the first floor. The draft calls for a courtyard on the third-floor for parties along with a deck.
The concept plan has a similar exterior color palette and brick and stone to complement the existing historic downtown buildings. The complex would not be too much taller than the new city hall building to the south and in the next block, Hayes said.
“We are trying to keep some of this street feel on the front side and it keeps that public interface going. I think it has a presence and makes a nice positive statement, and I don’t think it is too commanding,” Hayes said.
Planning Commission Chair Dirk Rotty said: “It is a nice looking building and it is not uncommon for communities to have buildings like this.” The commission will review the three parking plans.
Rotty stressed this project cannot take away any parking spots away from existing downtown businesses.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said he is excited by the plan: “It is really nice to see what happened in downtown Rosemount.”
In recent years, neighboring Rosemount has constructed a few different apartment complexes that offer residents market rate apartments in the heart of the downtown.
“From the building in downtown and the overall appeal, feasibility and all the things is there anything that staff has seen thus far” That could be a challenge, Hoyt asked.
Tony Wippler, senior planning manager, said the building and parking would encroach into right of way.
This would require a conditional use permit be approved by the Planning Commission, Wippler added.
Rotty said he would be happy to see this redevelopment.
“One thing that I feel really strongly is that the downtown business community, I would hate to see them not involved and not just at the public hearing, but if they could be involved and get their public input on what they see. They may come out and say this is the greatest thing,” Rotty said.
Business owners at least deserve to know about this, he said.
The development team said a meeting could include the downtown business owners. The city would work to communicate with downtown business owners why this could be a worthwhile project and part of a long-term redevelopment plan, Hoyt said.
“This is a perfect opportunity to bring in workforce,” Hoyt said, to work and live in town.
Rotty said he believes these apartment residents would likely shop at the retail shops and service-based small businesses that operate in downtown Farmington.
“Activity is finally happening, and what we are all making sure is that we don’t miss is that opportunity,” Hoyt said.
He said there are not a lot of downtown parcels that are going to be redeveloped.
Hayes said all businesses thrive with new residents and new apartments can serve as a springboard.
Hayes said a market study would need to be a completed prior to a possible groundbreaking held next summer and into the fall. He said it could take 16 months for construction.
Ebert Construction team built a similar apartment complex in Delano.
Council Member Nick Lien said he likes the housing plan and is similar to housing units he has seen in downtown Lakeville. Lien said he is on board and sees the opportunity that this development could bring to town.
Council Member Steve Wilson said: “We have wanted a staple and I have always described this corner as the most significant corner in Farmington whether it is for the downtown development and onward.”
“I am honestly thrilled and excited about it since the lot has been vacant for so long, and this could be the catalyst for the most important corner in the downtown,” Wilson said.
“The new residents would be able to patronize local businesses for years,” Wilson added.
“It’s fun to come into a community like Farmington and be able to hopefully bring together redevelopment that you have talked about and that spreads out into the community,” Hayes said.
Hoyt said there is general consensus to move forward with this project.
Council members Katie Bernhjelm and Katie Porter were not in attendance at the work session.
Rotty said: “I think this could be a nice addition, but it still has to go through the process.”
