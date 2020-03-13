Lakeville woman advocates for bills that would place detectors in hotel rooms
Last year, a Lakeville woman and her son were hospitalized after they were nearly killed by carbon monoxide they breathed in at a Michigan hotel. Seven months later, Leslie Lienemann is still recovering from the acute carbon monoxide poisoning she experienced, and she wants to make sure no one else goes through what she has.
After her experience, she started researching the topic and was shocked to find that there are no laws governing the placement of CO detectors in hotel rooms, especially considering that from January 2005 to December 2018, 905 guests were poisoned in 115 incidents, including 22 fatalities in hotels across the United States, according to the Jenkins Foundation. Children represented 16 percent of those poisoned and 27 percent of fatalities, according to the foundation.
While state law mandates landlords to provide all rental units with working CO detectors and within 10 feet of all bedrooms, Lienemann started contacting lawmakers to craft the same kind of legislation pertaining to hotels.
Lienemann said it was not acceptable that hotels did not have to provide CO detectors.
“When we put our children to sleep at night in a hotel room, we assume they will wake up in the morning,” she said in a statement. “We were lucky – we woke up. Had we not left the hotel room when we did, my son and I would likely be dead.”
Lienemann and her son, Jeff, traveled to Michigan for North American Hockey League tryouts in July 2019.
After the first night of their hotel stay, both of them woke up with headaches for which they took over-the-counter medicine.
Before Jeff took the ice for the first tryout, he complained of pain in his shoulders that Leslie iced to and tried to relive by massage.
A few minutes into the tryout, Jeff complained that his foot was numb, they then checked the tightness of his laces.
The Lienemanns went back to the hotel where they awoke in the middle of the night with headaches again and took more over-the-counter pain medicine.
During the second day of tryouts, Jeff said he had numbness in both feet.
They returned to the hotel room, and when Leslie woke up in the middle of night, she again had a “screaming” headache, felt dizzy, nauseous and started to vomit.
“It was at that point that I realized that I could not take care of my son,” Lienemann said.
They drove to the emergency room of a nearby hospital where they discovered that they both had a high level of carbon monoxide in their blood.
For several hours, both of them underwent a 100 oxygen treatment.
Leslie said while she was talking with the doctor, she realized that the hotel room didn’t have a CO detector. She contacted her husband who looked up the hotel room and found it had had a previous incident involving CO poisoning.
“For three days, I watched my child being poisoned, not understanding what was making him sick – for lack of a simple carbon monoxide detector that can be purchased at any hardware store for about $30,” Lienemann said. “I don’t want any family to lose a loved one to carbon monoxide, and I don’t want any other parent to watch their child being poisoned and not recognize the mortal danger lurking in the room.”
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, said she was astounded when she heard Lienemann’s story.
“As the mother of four boys, I wanted to try to make it right,” she said.
Craig has authored the Safe Stay Act, which she hopes gains traction in the House. State Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DFL-Savage, has introduced a similar bill in the Minnesota House.
Craig said her bill would be the first significant update to existing law dealing with fire safety rules in hotels and motels in nearly three decades, requiring the installation of compliant CO alarms and detectors in every hotel and motel room alongside existing requirements for smoke detectors and sprinklers.
The act would require hotels and motels to provide guests at check-in a written notice attesting that they are in compliance with the requirement.
According to the Jenkins Foundation, there are 14 states that require CO detectors near mechanical equipment, but none of them require CO detectors in each room.
“Carbon monoxide poisoning is often referred to as the silent killer because it remains undetectable by people. However, it is a preventable threat that we have the ability and responsibility to eliminate,” Craig said in a press release. “After Leslie and her son Jeff had to be hospitalized because of carbon monoxide poisoning, I’m taking an important first step to keep people safe from being unknowingly in harm’s way while traveling, on vacation, or visiting relatives.”
Lienemann said she now travels with a CO detector. She said one of the causes of CO incidents is malfunctioning pool heaters. She said most of the time families with small children want to be close to the pool unaware of the potential hazard.
“It is a significant danger to the public, and they have to have an awareness of it,” she said.
Lienemann said that her son recovered from the CO poisoning in about three weeks. He’s playing junior hockey, but he was unable to qualify for the NAHL since he didn’t complete the tryout. He’s playing in the NA3HL for the Coulee Region Chill based in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Lienemann’s recovery included occupational and physical therapy to deal with imbalance and fatigue issues. She said is thankful that she didn’t suffer severe brain trauma that can result from CO poisoning.
Her doctor said it would take her anywhere from six months to a year to fully recover.
More information about preventing CO poisoning, go online to https://thejenkinsfoundation.com.
