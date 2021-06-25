Folk & Rhythm Festival this weekend in Rosemount
There’s something about playing in front of a live audience.
For Eagan resident Gary Raynor, who plays bass with Pat Donohue & the Prairie All Stars, he can’t wait for Relief Sessions II “Folk & Rhythm Festival” June 25-27 in Rosemount.
Raynor and Donahue along with Richard Kriehn (mandolin), Peter Johnson (drums) and Dan Newton (accordion) will play starting at 8:30 p.m. June 26.
The musicians have been together for along time. They’ve each played as Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band of Minnesota Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion” at various points. They’ve been playing together as Pat Donohue & the Prairie All Stars since leaving the Prairie Home Companion in September 2014.
“That’s what really makes the band work so well,” Raynor said. “We’ve played together for so long. We mostly play Pat and Dan’s tunes. They’re the two main singers. The rest of us really know what they want to hear behind them.”
Earlier this month they played Crooners Lounge in Minneapolis. It was their first show in more than a year.
“It was the first time most of us have seen each other in like 12-13 months,” Raynor said. “Once we started playing, it was like no time had passed at all. Pat had a bunch of new tunes. We listened for the first time, and then just joined right in. We don’t have to rehearse much. We improvise a lot.”
Raynor said it’s hard to describe their music.
Newton likes old New Orleans music and blues from the 1920-30s. Donohue is a wizard with finger-picking guitar.
“Pat likes to play the blues,” Raynor said. “We also play fiddle tunes. We do Beatles tunes. We play some Chuck Berry. Pat has a lot of originals. We play All-Star Shoe band tunes. It’s like a swinging, funky acoustic band. We really do everything. That’s sometimes a problem because people don’t know what to expect. ... It’s not country. It’s not old timey. It’s acoustic with a slamming rhythm section.”
They’re one of several bands that will perform this weekend at Rosemount’s Central Park.
The festival features three days of music that will benefit The 30 Days Foundation. While the event is free, patrons will be asked to make a donation to help people who need short-term financial assistance for things like utility bills, rent, a health care issue and other hardships.
The lineup includes:
June 25
• 2-3 p.m. - Miss Myra and The Moonshiners
• 3:30-4:30 p.m. - Lehto and Wright
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Michael Monroe
• 8-9:30 p.m. - “Kickin It Irish” featuring the O’Shea Irish Dancers
June 26
• Noon-1 p.m. - Steve Clarke’s Other Country Ensemble
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
• 3-4:30 p.m. - Salsa Del Sol
• 5:30-7 p.m. - PK Mayo
• 8-9:30 p.m. - Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars
June 27
• Noon-1:30 p.m. - PRESSING ON - The Spiritual Songs of Bob Dylan
• 2:30-4 p.m. - Sam Butler
• 5-6:30 p.m. - International Reggae All Stars
• 7:30-9 p.m. - Root City Band
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.