Final section in Rosemount
The Mississippi River Greenway is one step closer to being complete.
Dakota County is putting the final touches on a plan to construct a 2.3-mile stretch of trail from south of Pine Bend Bluffs Trailhead in Inver Grove Heights to the Spring Lake Park West Trailhead in Rosemount.
Once it’s complete, the Mississippi River Greenway will stretch 27 miles from St. Paul to Hastings.
Open to bikers and walkers, the trail travels along the west side of the Mississippi River passing through eastern Rosemount.
The current trail ends 2.31 miles south of the Pine Bend Bluffs Trailhead.
Pine Bend Bluffs Trailhead is just north of the border of Rosemount in Inver Grove Heights at 111th Street East. The Spring Lake Park West Trailhead is in Rosemount at 13690 Pine Bend Trail.
The Rosemount City Council approved a joint powers agreement with Dakota County to share the cost of the work.
Part of the project would reconstruct Pine Bend Trail, a road connected to Highway 55, which serves industrial properties in Rosemount.
Plans also include an underpass under Pine Bend Trail.
The new section would follow the south side of Pine Bend Trail. Blueprints show a barrier between the road and the trail.
“The traffic along there is primarily truck traffic,” said Brian Erickson, city engineer and public works director.
Mayor Bill Droste noted that Dakota County is looking into introducing bison to Spring Lake Regional Park Reserve.
“This is going to be a popular site to go look at bison and to ride your bike along the Mississippi,” Droste said.
The goal is to start and complete the trail work in 2021, Erickson said.
The master plan for the greenway system in Dakota County includes both the Veterans Memorial Greenway and Rosemount Greenway, both of which have planned connections to the Mississippi River Greenway.
The Veterans Memorial Greenway will connect to the Mississippi River Greenway and Lebanon Hills Regional Park through southern Eagan.
The master plan for the Rosemount Greenway shows a trail from downtown Rosemount to the Mississippi River Greenway with connections to Spring Lake Regional Park Reserve, Flint Hills Recreation Complex, Lebanon Hills Regional Park and Whitetail Woods Regional Park.
Stoplight
The Rosemount City Council also approved a joint powers agreement with Dakota County to construct a stoplight at the intersection of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue in 2021.
The stoplight aims to ease traffic congestion as traffic levels have increased at the intersection because of additional residential development.
Erickson said the intent is to have the stoplight constructed this summer.
“There will be some work that happens on the median both east and west of the Akron intersection,” Erickson said. “In addition to that, the city will be installing a water main across 42 for development south of 42.”
The city is also preparing for the eventual development of the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park property to the south.
City officials said the Rosemount City Council soon will review details for a potential new residential and commercial development on the property.
