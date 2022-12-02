The Minnesota Ice Maze offers winter fun with a half mile of fully-lit wintery passages with ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, inflatables, an ice bar, hot chocolate with smores, and fire pits to keep guests warm. The ice maze moves to be a part of the Winter SKOLstice festival open from Jan. 6, 2023 through Feb. 19 at Viking Lakes are in Eagan.
The Minnesota Ice Maze will load up nearly one million pounds of glistening ice, intricate ice sculptures with glowing, lighted passages and towering walls to join the annual Winter SKOLstice festival at Viking Lakes in Eagan.
“We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes,” said Robbie Harrell, the Minnesota Ice founder & CEO.
The Winter SKOLstice festival will be open to the public from Jan. 6, 2023 through Feb. 19 at Viking Lakes are in Eagan. Families can enjoy a warming house, pond hockey, ice skating and a USA Curling Experience for all to watch and engage in during the winter event.
Minnesota Ice is the nation’s leading manufacturer of sculpture-grade ice and is the Midwest leader in artisan ice production.
Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank said: “We are excited to welcome The Minnesota Ice Maze to campus in 2023 as we further establish Winter SKOLstice as an annual community tradition at Viking Lakes. We continue to create opportunities for Minnesotans to come together and offer fun opportunities for all ages and skill levels.”
“We encourage people to join us and experience life in fresh air at Viking Lakes all winter long,” Chank added.
The Skate the Omni will be open every day for guests at no cost on a 30-by-60-foot ice rink located on the Omni’s front law. The rink is available for private event rentals. All participants must bring their own skates and register in advance.
There are Stay-and Play accommodation packages available at the Omni Lakes Hotel for all events and can be booked ahead on the hotel's website.
The pond hockey will be open Friday, Jan. 13 with multiple hockey rinks available for the public to use on the Viking Lakes north pond. Nightly open hockey and skate times will be open for youth leagues, practices and weekend events will be programmed in partnership with local hockey organizations. Participants must register for pond hockey in advance.
Come take part in the USA Curling Experience. Free curling will be open on the Viking Lakes north pond on Friday, Jan. 13, with multiple sheets of ice available with staff and equipment on site. Curling sheets are available to be rented for private events and participants must register in advance.
Ryan Galbierz, communications associate, said the event is designed to give Minnesotans opportunities to get outside and enjoy the winter weather.
There will be activities for all ages and skill levels daily. All activities will be weather-dependent and registration is required.
