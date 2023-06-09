Dakota County Parks is contracting with Diversity Landworks and Goat Dispatch to bring goats to Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan to control buckthorn in a project funded by Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund and Dakota County.
Herds of goats acting as mini mowing machines have been eating buckthorn across acres at Dakota County’s Whitetail Woods Regional Park near Farmington and Rosemount as part of habitat management.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
In removing buckthorn, Dakota County Parks officials say goats reduce the need for herbicides and other chemical management and often go into areas out of reach for most humans.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Signs posted near walking trails at Whitetail Woods Regional Park warn the public to refrain from feeding the goats because they could become tangled up in the fence and be injured.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Photo by Kara Hildreth
An early morning walk shows goat herds sleeping along the hillside at Whitetail Woods Regional Park in Empire Township.
